Entertainment Tidbits

Taika Waititi will direct a new live-action adaptation of Judge Dredd, staying true to the original comics and aiming to create a successful franchise across film and television platforms, after previous films in 1995 and 2012. (COS)

Netflix has greenlit the long-awaited live-action series of the popular video game franchise Assassin’s Creed. The project, under development for nearly five years, will delve into the secret war between two factions battling for control over mankind’s destiny. Assassin’s Creed has sold over 230 million copies sold worldwide. (Story URL)

Tristan Rogers, known for his role as Robert Scorpio on General Hospital, has been diagnosed with cancer. However, Rogers remains hopeful and is collaborating with his medical team on a treatment plan. Rogers, who has portrayed Robert Scorpio since 1980 and won a Daytime Emmy, last appeared on GH in November. (Story URL)

Amazon Prime’s hit animated series, Invincible, has been renewed for a fifth season ahead of the premiere of its fourth season in 2026. The news came with a video featuring the cast, including new addition Matthew Rhys. He joins a star-studded lineup that includes Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons. (Story URL)

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, via a surrogate. The couple, who publicly started dating in 2022 and got married in 2023, shared their joy on social media. Long had previously hinted at their desire to become parents in an Instagram post for Bosworth’s birthday in January 2024. (Story URL)

Joanna Bacon, famous for her role as Natalie’s mother in Love Actually, has died at the age of 72. While the cause of her death was not disclosed, it was mentioned that she had been battling cancer. Bacon’s contributions to the entertainment industry also include roles in Breeders and Moonflower Murders. (Story URL)

Michael Madsen’s cause of death has been determined. The L.A. County Medical Examiner revealed that the 67-year-old actor passed away due to cardiac arrest resulting from cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, chronic alcoholism, and thromboembolic disease. Madsen was found deceased in his home on July 3rd. (Story URL)