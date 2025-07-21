Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Katie Holmes is set to write, direct, and star in a new feature film trilogy titled Happy Hours, reuniting her with her Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson. The film explores the relationship of two people navigating careers, family, and the pursuit of love, despite life’s obstacles. The supporting cast includes Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, and others. (Story URL)

Dead & Company announced that their Golden Gate Park concert on August 3rd will be live-streamed in select theaters. The band, including members Bob Weir, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Mickey Hart will also be joined by Trey Anastasio of Phish for a special appearance. The live-stream promises immersive visuals and precise sound. (Story URL)

Adria Arjona, known for her roles in Andor and Splitsville, will replace Taylor Russell and star alongside Michael B. Jordan in Amazon MGM Studios’ remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. The film, also directed by Jordan, is currently filming in London and is set for release on March 5, 2027. Arjona joins Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and more. (Story URL)

Fox Nation has obtained the exclusive broadcast rights for Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s new Real American Freestyle wrestling league. The inaugural event, “RAF01,” is set to occur on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. Another event will follow in the fall. Real American Freestyle offers an amateur-style competition with pro-wrestling theatrics. (Story URL)

Ellen DeGeneres confirmed that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, relocated to the U.K. during the 2024 presidential election due to concerns over Donald Trump’s re-election. DeGeneres cited Trump’s victory as the reason for their decision to stay in the U.K. and expressed plans to remarry there if same-sex marriage rights are rolled back in the U.S. (Story URL)

During an interview with Hunter Biden, journalist Andrew Callaghan claimed that George Clooney pressured Jack Black to disband Tenacious D following guitarist Kyle Gass’s controversial comment about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in 2024. Black later announced the halt of the band’s tour, citing the inappropriate nature of the comment. (Story URL)