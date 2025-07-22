Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

NBC has officially greenlit the comedy series Stumble, set in the world of competitive cheerleading. The show features a cast including Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, and Kristin Chenoweth in a recurring role. The series follows Coach Courteney Potter (Lyon) as she leads her junior college cheer squad to pursue their 15th championship while transforming their lives. (Story URL)

Netflix has commissioned a 90-minute documentary titled The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, delving into the 2019 hate crime hoax involving the former Empire star. The documentary, set to launch on August 22, will feature interviews with key figures, including Smollett himself. The documentary aims to present the conflicting narratives surrounding the case. (Story URL)

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert Hough are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news through a heartfelt video posted on Instagram. In the video, Hough and Erbert Hough embrace each other while showcasing sonogram photos. Hough had previously mentioned their desire to start a family, with plans to expand their “family dance crew.” (Story URL)

Trey Parker and Matt Stone of the animated series South Park have secured a groundbreaking five-year deal with Paramount for global streaming rights. Valued at $300 million annually, the agreement totals a staggering $1.5 billion. This new pact will bring regular episodes of South Park to Paramount+ in the U.S. for the first time, ending it’s run with HBO Max. (Story URL)

Sophie Rain, a 20-year-old OnlyFans sensation, is signaling her potential departure from the spotlight. After amassing a reported $80 million fortune, Rain is now stepping away from the Bop House creator mansion due to creative differences and a “major falling out” with co-creator Camilla Araujo. Rain cited the need to regain her own voice and prioritize her mental health. (Story URL)

Rachel Zoe has filed for divorce from her husband of 26 years, Rodger Berman. Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Zoe is seeking joint custody of their two sons and a legal name change back to her maiden name. The couple, who met in college, announced their separation in September 2024 but are now officially ending their marriage. (Story URL)