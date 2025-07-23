Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Brandy will star alongside her daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, in the upcoming Lifetime holiday film Christmas Everyday. Brandy, who also executive produces the film, will play a fashion designer balancing family responsibilities and career aspirations. The film, part of Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup, will feature Brandy’s holiday song of the same name. (Story URL)

Venus Williams confirmed her engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti after winning her first singles match in nearly two years. This marked Preti’s first time watching Williams play. This victory also made Williams the oldest player to win a WTA-level match since 2004. The couple was first linked in July 2024 and sparked engagement rumors in February. (Story URL)

Kenneth Washington, known for his role as Sergeant Kinchloe in the CBS series Hogan’s Heroes, passed away July 18 at 89. He was the last surviving main cast member of the show. Washington appeared in various TV series in the 1960s, including “Star Trek” and “I Dream of Jeannie.” He later earned a college degree and taught at Loyola Marymount University. (Story URL)

Erik Menendez is receiving treatment for kidney stones in a hospital, raising uncertainty about his return to prison. Authorities confirmed his transfer to a medical facility, noting his fair condition. Governor Gavin Newsom is assessing whether a “prison furlough” is warranted due to his medical condition, potentially impacting his upcoming parole hearing. (Story URL)

Little People, Big World personality Matt Roloff announced the end of his engagement to Caryn Chandler in an Instagram post. Roloff shared the news, stating that they have decided to part ways. The couple, who began dating after Roloff’s divorce from Amy Roloff in 2017, got engaged in 2023. The TLC show documented their relationship until its conclusion in 2024. (Story URL)

Apple TV+ has officially renewed the sports comedy series Stick for a second season. The renewal announcement coincided with the release of the first season finale. Owen Wilson leads a talented cast including Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant. The first season also included appearances from professional golfers. (Story URL)