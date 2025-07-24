Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen, 52, showcased his muscular physique on the cover of Men’s Fitness U.K. as he prepares to portray Marvel’s supervillain, Mephisto. The actor attributed his new look to consistent training, a high protein diet, and the support of a personal trainer. “This is not AI,” Cohen wrote on Instagram with the photo. “I really am egotistical enough to do this.” (Story URL)

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael is set to debut in standard theaters and IMAX worldwide on April 24th, after being rescheduled from its initial October release. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film stars Jaafar Jackson as the late King of Pop. The movie delves into Jackson’s rise to fame and his lasting impact on the music industry. (Story URL)

JT Mollner, known for directing Strange Darling and the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk, is now set to write and direct the film adaptation of King’s 1999 novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon. The story follows a young girl lost in the woods who finds solace in imagining baseball player Tom Gordon. Mollner takes on the project after previous attempts failed. (Story URL)

Ben Stiller and Seth Rogen, known for their recent success on Apple TV+ via Severance and The Studio, will be guests on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. The live taping event is scheduled for August 15th at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills. The podcast is anticipated to feature insightful conversations with the two innovative storytellers. Tickets are available. (Story URL)

Tyler Perry revealed on a podcast that he has an aunt who constantly asked for money, so he offered her a job in his company to help her build something for herself. However, when she was frequently absent. Perry fired her, emphasizing the importance of working for what you want. Perry’s firm stance has been met with mixed reactions from his family members. (Story URL)

Spotify is launching an interactive game tied to Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 with Adam Sandler. The game, Happy Gilmore 2 Tournament, allows users to play by tilting their phones to chip golf balls and unlock audio clips and easter eggs from the movie. Players will progress through putting and long-range shot rounds, unlocking a Happy Gilmore playlist after each level. (Story URL)