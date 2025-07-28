Entertainment Tidbits

Director Gurinder Chadha is working on a prequel to the 2003 sports cult classic Bend It Like Beckham. The film follows a young Indian woman, Jess Bhamra, portrayed by Parminder Nagra, as she pursues her passion for soccer against her parents’ wishes. The original movie, inspired by David Beckham, was a commercial success, grossing $76.6 million. (Story URL)

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip exchanged vows for the second time in Los Angeles on Saturday. The couple had initially married in Las Vegas in 2023 and decided to renew their vows the following year. The recent ceremony took place in a castle tower turret, with Stause wearing a white gown and G Flip dressed as a knight.

Marvel Animation's Eyes Of Wakanda, produced by Ryan Coogler, will debut on Disney+ on August 1st, earlier than previously announced. The action-adventure series follows Wakandan warriors on dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts. The voice cast includes Cress Williams, Winnie Harlow, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, and others.

HBO has officially renewed the period drama The Gilded Age for a fourth season. The news comes as the show has aired six out of eight episodes in its current third season, with the finale set to air on August 10th. The series has seen a steady increase in viewership, with premiere-night viewing growing for five consecutive weeks.

Iconic musical satirist Tom Lehrer, known for his darkly prophetic and cynical show tunes during the Cold War era, has died at the age of 97. Lehrer, a child prodigy in mathematics who graduated from Harvard at 19, passed away at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His sardonic songs, combined with his piano prowess, captivated audiences in the 1950s and 60s.

Piers Morgan criticized late-night TV in the U.S., accusing major hosts of becoming "hyper-partisan activist hacks for the Democrats." Morgan suggested the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was due to anti-Trump bias, targeted John Oliver's political activism, and supported Jay Leno's views on hosts alienating audiences with political jokes.

Love Island USA season six stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have ended their relationship after one year of dating. The couple placed third on the show. Speculation arose when JaNa and her friends unfollowed Kenny on Instagram. Despite their strong bond on the show, the couple faced challenges with their long-distance relationship and living arrangements.

Hulk Hogan's 2009 memoir, My Life Outside the Ring, has made a resurgence on bestseller lists following the wrestling legend's recent death. Co-authored by Mark Dagostino, the book delves into Hogan's personal struggles in the mid-2000s, including the breakdown of his marriage, his son's car accident, and his battles with depression.