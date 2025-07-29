Entertainment Tidbits

Denise Richards has accused her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, of violating her temporary restraining order by allegedly stealing her electronic devices and disseminating information from them. Phypers, on the other hand, denied the accusations and claimed that Richards had taken his phone without consent and physically assaulted him. (Story URL)

Barbie designers Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi died in a car accident in Italy. The couple, also unofficial Madonna doll makers, were among four people killed when a driver went the wrong way on a road near the Piedmont and Lombardy regions. Mattel paid tribute to Paglino and Grossi for their creativity and contributions to the Barbie franchise. (Story URL)

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos faced a delay on his way to work when he got stuck in an elevator on Tuesday. The NYFD had to rescue him by sending a ladder through the ceiling. Stephanopoulos shared his experience with viewers, saying that he and his colleague were stuck between the second and third floors for over an hour. (Story URL)

Christopher Nolan faced backlash for filming parts of The Odyssey in Morocco-occupied Western Sahara. The region has been designated as a “non-self-governing territory” by the UN since 1963. The Western Sahara International Film Festival called on Nolan to cease filming in the area, citing the brutal repression faced by the indigenous Sahrawi under Moroccan occupation. (Story URL)

Rachael Leigh Cook and Brandon Routh were seen holding hands in Los Angeles on Friday, sparking dating rumors. The pair, both 45, were photographed at a movie theater for a screening. They were previously seen at a restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa. Cook, known for her role in She’s All That, and Routh, famous for Superman Returns, have also both starred in Hallmark movies. (Story URL)

Las Vegas Raiders recently cut ties with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, just a year after signing him to a lucrative contract extension. Wilkins was reportedly let go partly due to an HR complaint within the team, which involved him playfully kissing a teammate on the head during a team meeting. While that wasn’t the sole reason for his dismissal, it did contribute. (Story URL)