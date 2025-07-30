Entertainment Tidbits

Jamie Lee Curtis candidly discussed the impact of plastic surgery on women, referring to it as a “genocide of a generation.” She expressed concern over the societal pressure to alter appearances, particularly affecting women. Despite the prevalence of plastic surgery in Hollywood, Curtis doesn’t judge her colleagues for their choices. (Story URL)

Hulu is developing a comedy series titled Stay Tuned, featuring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells as the lead actors and executive producers. The show, loosely based on the 1992 film starring John Ritter and Pam Dawber, follows Gad and Rannells as they find themselves trapped inside various TV shows. (Story URL)

Robert Carlyle will play Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming second season of the CBS series Watson. He will join Morris Chestnut, who portrays Dr. John Watson, as a recurring guest star. Carlyle is the second actor to take on the role of Holmes on CBS, following Johnny Lee Miller’s seven-season run on Elementary. (Story URL)

Brooke Hogan removed herself from her father Hulk Hogan’s will due to his racist rant in a sex tape that surfaced in 2012. She reportedly feels that the embarrassment and pain she endured as a result of the leaked tape taints the money. Despite their strained relationship, Brooke remained by her father’s side until his death. (Story URL)

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen will be honored with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the Emmys. The prestigious award recognizes individuals who embody Bob Hope’s philanthropic spirit and positive societal impact. Danson and Steenburgen actively support various charitable causes, both individually and as a couple. (Story URL)

Jason Momoa recently shaved his beard for the first time in six years to reprise his role as Duncan Idaho in the upcoming film Dune: Part Three. In a video shared online, Momoa mentioned shaving only for director Denis Villeneuve, expressing his dislike for the act. Momoa’s character plays a crucial role in the Dune series. (Story URL)

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe will not be returning to ESPN’s First Take after settling a sexual assault lawsuit with an ex-girlfriend. ESPN confirmed the decision, stating that Sharpe, who took a hiatus in April 2025 to address legal issues, will not be resuming his role. The lawsuit, which alleged rape and threats, was settled out of court. (Story URL)

Oprah Winfrey’s spokesperson refuted allegations that a private road on her Maui estate remained closed during a tsunami evacuation this week. The estate management immediately collaborated with FEMA upon hearing the tsunami warnings to ensure the road was open. The actress is one of several high-profile figures who own property on Maui. (Story URL)

Josh Gad announced on Instagram that he will no longer be part of the Jesus Christ Superstar production in Los Angeles this weekend alongside Cynthia Erivo after testing positive for COVID. The Tony-nominated actor expressed his disappointment and mentioned that he would only return if he tested negative within 48 hours. (Story URL)

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are in discussions for the lead roles in Sony’s sequel to The Social Network, penned and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Madison may portray Frances Haugen, a whistleblower, while White could play a tech reporter. The film will focus on the negative impact of social media on teens and misinformation proliferation. (Story URL)