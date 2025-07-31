Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Steven Knight, the creator of the hit series Peaky Blinders, has been tapped to write the the next James Bond film. The project will be directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune). Knight’s credits also include the films Eastern Promises, Spencer, and Maria. Actors such as Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson are being considered for Bond. (Story URL)

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been disclosed a week after his passing on July 24th. The Pinellas County Forensic Science Center’s report states that Hogan died from acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. The 71-year-old’s death was deemed to be from natural causes, with a history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia CLL. (Story URL)

Justin Baldoni attended Blake Lively’s deposition in New York City as part of their ongoing legal dispute. Both have made accusations against each other, with Baldoni denying Lively’s claims of sexual harassment and retaliation. Their trial is scheduled for March 2026th, with plans for both Lively and Baldoni to testify. (Story URL)

James Van Der Beek discussed the challenges of dealing with his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis, calling it a “full-time job.” The actor emphasized the importance of prioritizing rest and making lifestyle changes, such as practicing yoga and following a keto diet. He highlighted the significance of early detection and routine screenings. (Story URL)

Jeremy Strong is in talks to portray Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film, The Social Network Part II. The sequel will delve into the darker aspects of Silicon Valley, with Strong potentially taking over the role from Jesse Eisenberg. Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are also being considered for lead roles. (Story URL)

Rupert Everett told Vanity Fair that he was not asked back for future seasons of Emily In Paris after portraying Italian fashion designer Giorgio Barbieri in season 4. Everett alleged that he was informed he would return. “I waited for them to call me — but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me,” he said. Netflix declined to comment. (Story URL)

Content creator Bobbi Althoff has announced the end of her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, after just over two years. She reflected on the podcast’s rapid success, crediting it with providing her financial gain and opportunities to interview a wide range of high-profile guests, from musicians like Drake and Lil Yachty to actors such as Michael Cera. (Story URL)

Paris Jackson and her fiancé, music producer Justin Long, have called off their engagement. Jackson shared the news of their split in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where she mentioned shedding “breakup tears.” Jackson and Long had announced their engagement in December, with the singer expressing her love and appreciation for her now-former partner. (Story URL)