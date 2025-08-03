Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Loni Anderson, best known for her portrayal of the savvy receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on the hit sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, has passed away at the age of 79 after a “prolonged” illness. The actress earned two Emmy nominations for WKRP and went on to appear in a variety of TV movies, including Stroker Ace with her then-husband, Burt Reynolds. (Story URL)

Stephen Colbert will be making a guest appearance on the CBS crime comedy series Elsbeth as the host of a fictional late-night talk show Way Late with Scotty Bristol in an upcoming episode of the series. While the details of how Colbert’s character will fit into the weekly mystery storyline are yet to be revealed, the role has been in the works for some time. (Story URL)

Nancy Meyers expressed surprise at the news of a limited series reboot of her 2006 film, The Holiday. Apple TV+ is developing the upcoming adaptation, which will feature new characters in a similar premise to the original movie, following the story of two women swapping houses for the holidays and finding love. Casting is underway for the lead roles. (Story URL)

John Krasinski is set to direct, write, and produce A Quiet Place Part III, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. It’s unclear if Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds will reprise their roles and plot details are under wraps, but the film is expected to continue the story of humanity being forced to evade alien creatures with acute hearing. (Story URL)

Matt Damon and Ken Jennings recently won $1 million on ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, earning the show a big ratings win. More than 4.46 million total viewers tuned in, marking the most-watched episode in five years. The duo secured the prize for Damon’s charity Water.org, dedicated to providing clean water access globally. (Story URL)

Netflix has officially canceled the Arnold Schwarzenegger series Fubar after its two-season run. The show initially gained popularity during its first season in 2023 but saw a decline in viewership during its second season, which premiered on June 12th. The series follows a CIA operative as he faces new adversaries, including an old flame from his past. (Story URL)

Universal Pictures announced the return of the 1995 film Casper to theaters this October to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The live-action movie, starring Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci, follows a father and daughter who move into a haunted house and befriend the friendly ghost Casper, voiced by Malachi Pearson. Devon Sawa also appears in the film. (Story URL)

Chris Meloni is set to reprise his role as Det. Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU for a guest appearance in Season 27. The actor shared Instagram photos with Mariska Hargitay and Dann Florek, hinting at his return. Meloni portrayed Stabler from 1999 to 2012 and has made guest appearances since 2021. He stars in his own series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. (Story URL)

Tom Holland revealed his new Spidey suit for the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s more comics-accurate, with brighter reds and blues and a larger spider insignia compared to his previous suits. Set for July 31, 2026, the fourth Spider-Man film in the MCU will see appearances by Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. (Story URL)

The current season 3 of And Just Like That will be the series’ last, as confirmed by Michael Patrick King. He expressed gratitude to the viewers and announced a two-part finale, extending the original 10-episode order to 12. The original series, Sex and the City, debuted in 1998 and ran for six successful seasons, ultimately inspiring two theatrical films. (Story URL)

American Eagle issued a response to the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s recent ad campaign. The campaign, featuring the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” sparked a heated debate online. The brand clarified that the campaign was always intended to focus on the jeans themselves. “Great jeans look good on everyone,” the brand declared. (Story URL)