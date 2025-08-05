Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Christina Applegate has been hospitalized due to a severe kidney infection that has since spread to both of her kidneys, causing her excruciating pain. The 53-year-old, who co-hosts the podcast MeSsy with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, recorded the latest episode from her hospital bed in Los Angeles as she struggled with the intense discomfort. (Story URL)

Louis Tomlinson has confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Zara McDermott by going Instagram official. McDermott, 28, shared a selfie on August 4 showing her kissing Tomlinson, 33, with a caption featuring a red heart emoji. Tomlinson commented, “I love you x,” on the post. Louis and Zara first sparked dating rumors in March. She’s best known for her appearance on Love Island. (Story URL)

Teddi Mellencamp opened up about her affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder during a recent podcast interview. The 44-year-old reality star expressed regret for actions that may have hurt others, alluding to her cancer diagnosis as possible “payback.” Mellencamp was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, which has since spread to her brain and lungs. (Story URL)

Lindsay Lohan voiced her frustration with being pigeonholed in comedic roles, expressing a desire to work with acclaimed drama directors like Martin Scorsese. In an interview with The Times, she emphasized her versatility and eagerness to break free from typecasting. Lohan also revealed her interest in storytelling-driven films like All About Eve and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. (Story URL)

Taylor Kitsch shocked viewers during an appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends by revealing he once pooped his pants while waiting for an audition in Los Angeles. The Friday Night Lights star recounted the embarrassing incident where he had to dispose of his underwear in a garbage can before entering the audition, only to find out later that he did not land the job. (Story URL)

David Zucker, the director behind the original Naked Gun trilogy starring Leslie Nielsen, says he won’t be watching the 2025 reboot. Despite expressing support for the new filmmakers, Zucker has made it clear that the new film does not align with his vision. The 2025 reboot has been well-received by audiences, marking a rare success for big comedy films in theaters. (Story URL)

Former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta interviewed an AI-generated avatar of Joaquin Oliver, a teenager who was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting. The interview, which took place on Acosta’s independent YouTube series, would have been on Oliver’s 25th birthday. Oliver’s parents, Manuel and Patricia, created the AI avatar to continue their son’s advocacy for gun control. (Story URL)

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is recovering in a hospital in Rome after a scheduled heart procedure with his cardiologist of over 30 years. The 86-year-old director had recently concluded a six-city U.S. tour promoting his film Megalopolis in collaboration with Live Nation. While in Italy earlier this summer, he scouted locations for a new non-mafia themed project in Calabria. (Story URL)

Kelley Mack, known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead, passed away at the age of 33 due to a brain tumor in Cincinnati on August 2nd. Mack, who had an extensive acting career in films, TV series, and commercials, also appeared in shows like 9-1-1, Chicago, and Schooled. Mack was also involved in producing short films and voice-over work. (Story URL)