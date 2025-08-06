Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly worried fans by revealing in a recent Kick livestream interview that he only eats a “couple of times a week,” often substituting water for most of his meals. “I don’t really eat, just do water a bunch,” Kelly stated. He prefers intermittent fasting, noting that when he does consume food, it is typically “bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut.” (Story URL)

John Cena recently spoke about his decision to undergo a hair transplant, revealing it has positively influenced his career. The former WWE champion shared that fan feedback, both critical and supportive, played a role in his choice to pursue the treatment. “I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago,” he noted. (Story URL)

Logan Marshall-Green will lead the upcoming CBS spinoff Y: Marshals, a derivative of Yellowstone focusing on Luke Grimes’ character, Kayce Dutton. Marshall-Green will portray his military comrade. The show follows Dutton as he transitions from the Yellowstone Ranch to a U.S. Marshals unit in Montana. The series will air Sunday nights on CBS next season. (Story URL)

MasterChef contestant and social media influencer Yanin Campos, 38, tragically passed away after a car accident in Chihuahua, Mexico. The incident occurred when Campos collided with a parked vehicle on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. She was immediately taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries two days later. Authorities are investigating the accident. (Story URL)

Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has died at the age of 84. The news was confirmed by Brad’s niece, Sydney Pitt, through an Instagram tribute. Sydney described her grandmother as having a big heart and being a source of love and kindness. Jane, a school counselor, often accompanied Brad on the red carpet at events. Her cause of death has not been disclosed. (Story URL)

Dave Franco expressed his openness to portraying Luigi Mangione (who is charged with killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson) in a biopic, but says no one has approached him about the role yet. “Let’s just say I’m open if the right people… and let’s just leave it at that,” Franco said on Watch What Happens Live. The two share a strong resemblance. (Story URL)

Raven-Symoné shared details of a past relationship where her ex-boyfriend impregnated another woman and asked her to be the child’s godmother. While not naming him, Symoné emphasized they’re still friendly. “He’s been through a lot, so there’s nothing but love and respect for all that he’s gone through, and his family. He still talks about it all the time, [that] dumbass.” (Story URL)

Claire’s, the iconic tween mall retailer known for its ear-piercing services, has once again found itself on the brink of extinction. The company has filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in seven years, struggling under the weight of new tariff costs and an impending $500 million loan due in 2026. North American stores will remain open during the process. (Story URL)