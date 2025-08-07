Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have ended their relationship. The influencer, 25, and the Euphoria actor, 28, first sparked dating rumors in late 2021, shortly after Elordi’s split from Kaia Gerber. The breakup news follows Giannulli sharing her Paris adventures in a YouTube vlog and Elordi reuniting with Gerber at a recent star-studded party. (Story URL)

Disney+ has decided not to renew the horror anthology series Goosebumps for a third season. The show, based on R.L. Stine’s book series, premiered its first season in October 2023 followed by a second season in January 2025. Sony now plans to shop the show to other platforms and explore new creative directions for the intellectual property. (Story URL)

Hulu has greenlit a new series titled Phony, starring Connie Britton. The show is a coming-of-age mystery comedy where Britton plays Ellen, a single mother to her teenage son Sonny (Sam Nivola). The story revolves around Sonny waking up after a car accident to find that his high school principal, who is also his mother, has been replaced by an imposter. (Story URL)

Jon Miyahara, known for his role as Brett Kobashigawa on NBC’s Superstore, has died at 83. Colton Dunn, his castmate, confirmed Miyahara’s passing on Instagram. The cause and specific date of death were not disclosed. Miyahara’s character, Brett, was a silent yet impactful presence on the show, often delivering comedic moments with just a look. (Story URL)

James Gunn will write and direct the next installment in the Super-Family series for DC Studios (though it’s not clear yet which one). The upcoming projects include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, and the next Wonder Woman film. Additionally, The Batman II is scheduled to start filming next spring, with a release date set for October 1, 2027. (Story URL)

Armie Hammer revealed on his podcast that he was “smoking upwards of like 15 to 20 joints a day” at that point in his life. He also spoke about sharing the experience with others, joking that he “loved poisoning people” by which he meant “smoking marijuana with people to the point where like they were like, ‘I’m so stoned I can’t find my feet."” (Story URL)