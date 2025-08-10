Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Kristen Wiig will star alongside Jonah Hill in the upcoming Warner Bros. comedy film Cut Off. The duo will play wealthy siblings who must fend for themselves after their parents cut them off financially. Hill is set to direct the project, which he co-wrote with Ezra Woods. The film is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026. (Story URL)

James Gunn, the DC Studios boss, refuted online speculation about Robin appearing in the upcoming sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. “Guys please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about The Batman 2,” he wrote on Threads. The sequel is set to premiere on October 1st, 2027. (Story URL)

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular manga series One Piece unveiled a teaser trailer and first-look photos for season 2 during this year’s One Piece Day in Tokyo, Japan. The teaser also announced an early renewal for season 3, set to begin production in Cape Town later this year. Premiere dates are yet to be announced. (Story URL)

James Lovell, the commander of the Apollo 13 mission, passed away at the age of 97 in Lake Forest, Illinois. NASA confirmed his death, praising his courage and contributions to the space program. Lovell, a decorated astronaut, flew four space missions, including Apollo 8 and Apollo 13. Tom Hanks played Lovell in the classic movie Apollo 13. (Story URL)

John Leguizamo criticized Dean Cain for joining ICE, calling him a “loser” and mocking him with the phrase “your pronouns are has/been.” Cain, known mostly for his role as Superman in Lois & Clark, announced his decision to become an ICE officer after endorsing the organization in a recruitment video, stating he will be sworn in soon. (Story URL)

New Line Cinema is working on the seventh installment of the Final Destination franchise, with Lori Evans Taylor, co-writer of the latest, Bloodlines, set to pen the script. The sixth film in the series, topped the global box office charts upon its release in May, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise with $286 million worldwide. (Story URL)