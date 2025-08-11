Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert maintained strong viewership in its second full week post-cancellation announcement. With an average of 3.016 million viewers nightly, Colbert surpassed both Fallon and Kimmel combined. The most-watched episode featured an interview with Kamala Harris, drawing over 3.2 million viewers. (Story URL)

ESPN and Fox Corp. are set to launch new streaming services, Fox One and ESPN, as a bundle starting October 2nd for $39.99 a month. The standalone services, debuting on August 21st, will cost $29.99 and $19.99 per month, respectively. Fox One will feature NFL and MLB telecasts, Fox News, Fox Weather, Fox Business, and local stations. ESPN’s service will offer all ESPN feeds. (Story URL)

Jeffrey Louis Starr, a former child actor known for his roles in the Bad News Bears sequels, has died at the age of 61 after a serious illness. Starr portrayed Mike Engelberg in The Bad News Bears Go To Japan and The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training. Throughout his career, he shared the screen with actors such as Tony Curtis, William Devane, and Clifton James. (Story URL)

Kathy Griffin revealed on her podcast that she recently underwent her third facelift, crediting Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Ben Talei for the work. Griffin also mentioned additional procedures on her chin and near her eyes. The comedian has been candid about her cosmetic surgeries in the past, including a near-death experience due to complications. (Story URL)

NBC will broadcast a one-hour primetime special titled Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale on September 10th. Cast members Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, and Elizabeth McGovern will participate, along with producers. The special will also include a sneak preview scene from the upcoming film, set to premiere in theaters on September 12th. (Story URL)

Jimmy Kimmel revealed he has obtained Italian citizenship as a backup plan amidst his ongoing feud with President Trump. During an appearance on The Sarah Silverman Podcast, Kimmel shared that he recently acquired dual citizenship, “thanks to my beloved grandmother Edith, whose family came from Candida, in the province of Avellino.” (Story URL)

Jennifer Aniston shared in a Vanity Fair cover story that the cast of Friends had been grieving Matthew Perry long before his death at 54 in October 2023. Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing, battled substance abuse. “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain,” Aniston said. (Story URL)