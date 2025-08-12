Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence startup, has made an eye-watering $34.5 billion bid to purchase Google’s web browser, Chrome. This offer follows the DOJ’s recommendation for Google to divest its internet browser due to antitrust violations. Several investors are supporting Perplexity’s bid, as the bid amount exceeds Perplexity’s own value by $16.5 billion. (Story URL)

Danielle Spencer, best known as Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has died at 60 in Virginia. She was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. She began acting at 11 and gained fame as Dee Thomas, Raj’s quick-witted sister on the show. Spencer also appeared in the sequel series and pursued a career in veterinary science. (Story URL)

Sean Nicholson, grandson of actor Jack Nicholson, was arrested after assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Lawlor. She reported that Nicholson, a recovering addict diagnosed with schizophrenia, attacked her during a heated argument at his apartment in Venice, California. Lawlor suffered a broken tooth, facial injuries, and required surgery and stitches. (Story URL)

KFC is bringing back its Potato Wedges nationwide after a five-year absence. Originally removed in 2020, the seasoned and chunky potato side dish was a staple on menus since the mid-90s. Despite the return of Potato Wedges, KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries will still be available for those who prefer them. The Potato Wedges relaunch will begin on August 18th. (Story URL)

Shrek 5 will not premiere in 2026 as planned. The film, set to mark the franchise’s 25th anniversary, will now debut on June 30, 2027. The return of actors Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz was announced, with Zendaya joining the cast as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. The delay comes after a previous postponement from December 23, 2026. (Story URL)

Timothy Olyphant confirmed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he really is related to Anderson Cooper and the Vanderbilt family. “You’re goddamn right I am, and somebody owes me money,” he joked. “It’s on my to-do list to head to upstate New York and see if I can get the keys to the house.” He admitted that he and Cooper haven’t met. (Story URL)