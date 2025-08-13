Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie is set to star in the upcoming spy thriller The Initiative, directed by Doug Liman, known for Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Universal Pictures is in discussions to acquire the project, with F. Scott Frazier penning the screenplay. Plot details remain confidential. Jolie, a box office sensation in action films like Salt and Wanted, will return to the genre. (Story URL)

Noah Centineo has reportedly been cast as a young Rambo in an upcoming prequel film, set to begin filming early next year. The movie will be directed by Jalmari Helander and written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Details about the plot are currently undisclosed, but it will explore a young John Rambo’s origin story during the Vietnam War. (Story URL)

Diana Ross will not be appearing on Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas showcase cruise as previously announced. A representative for the 81-year-old singer cited unforeseen circumstances for her cancellation. Ross had been named the official “godmother” of the Icon Class ship in June. The cruise line plans to announce a new godmother soon. (Story URL)

Paramount+ announced that the Eminem-produced documentary Stans will start streaming on August 26th in North America, following a limited theater run. Premiering at SXSW London, Stans delves into the world of the legendary rapper from the perspective of his superfans. The documentary’s title pays homage to Eminem’s 2000 song ‘Stan.’ (Story URL)

Netflix announced that the two-part documentary film aka Charlie Sheen will premiere on September 10th. Directed by Andrew Renzi, the documentary delves into the life of the former Two and a Half Men star, tracing his journey from Malibu upbringing to stardom and subsequent downfall through candid interviews with family, friends, and colleagues. (Story URL)

Marilyn Manson performed at the Feria Nacional Potosina in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, drawing over 205,000 fans. Gov. Ricardo Gallardo Cardona booked Manson, sparking protests from religious and conservative groups. He defended the decision, stating it was in support of freedom of expression and challenging conservative mindsets. (Story URL)

Priscilla Presley is facing a $50 million lawsuit from her ex-business partners, alleging fraud and breach of contract. They accuses her of falsely claiming ownership of her name and brand, despite selling those rights years ago. They also say Presley prematurely withdrew life-saving treatment from her daughter, Lisa Marie, in a bid to gain control of the family trust. (Story URL)