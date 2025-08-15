Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Boyd Holbrook has been cast in Netflix’s upcoming Extraction TV series, joining lead actor Omar Sy. The show, set in the same world as the Chris Hemsworth-starring Extraction films, has received an eight-episode order. Details about Holbrook’s character are being kept under wraps. The series follows a mercenary (Sy) on a perilous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. (Story URL)

Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding are set to star in the comedy film Close Personal Friends for Amazon MGM Studios. Beginning production in London this September, the story revolves around a couple who befriend a celebrity couple during a trip to Santa Barbara, leading to comedic mishaps. Director Jason Orley (I Want You Back) also co-wrote the story. (Story URL)

Paramount has filed a lawsuit against Shaun Gray, the cousin of Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Eric Warren Singer, accusing him of fraud and copyright infringement. The studio alleges Gray concealed his involvement in writing key scenes of the screenplay, aiming to claim ownership and seek compensation. The court recently denied Gray’s claim for joint authorship and profit sharing. (Story URL)

Brandon Blackstock’s death certificate disclosed new details about his passing. The document confirmed that Blackstock, a talent manager and former husband of Kelly Clarkson, died at his home in Butte on August 7th at the age of 48 of malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, with seizures noted as a significant contributing factor. Blackstock had battled cancer for three years. (Story URL)

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis shared that during the creation of her first cookbook in 2005. De Laurentiis asked Mario Batali to write a foreword, hoping for his professional approval. However, upon reading the alleged inscription, she was dismayed, feeling that Batali’s words reduced her success to her “big boobs.” De Laurentiis rewrote the foreword, emphasizing her culinary skills. (Story URL)

Ariana Madix is set to appear in Season 2 of NBC’s St. Denis Medical as a guest star, portraying the character Dr. Emerson. The sitcom follows the challenges faced by doctors and nurses in an underfunded Oregon hospital. Madix, known for her reality TV work on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and hosting Love Island USA, is expanding her acting career. The show is returning on Nov. 3rd. (Story URL)