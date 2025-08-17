Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Snoop Dogg collaborated with The Joint Venture to create unique art pieces using ashes from his smoked marijuana, now up for auction with prices beginning at $9,000. The series features personally smoked roaches preserved in resin, pigment, and glitter, signed by Snoop himself. Each artwork is one-of-a-kind, and available exclusively through auction until 5:00 PM today. (Story URL)

Barbara Palvin recently revealed her struggle with endometriosis on Instagram. After years of dealing with symptoms like severe pain and fatigue, the supermodel sought out a specialist and was officially diagnosed with the condition. Palvin, who is married to Dylan Sprouse, took three months to fully heal and is now advocating for early diagnosis and treatment. (Story URL)

Universal Pictures will mark the 40th anniversary of John Hughes‘ iconic film, The Breakfast Club, with a special re-release in movie theaters on September 7th and 10th. Originally released in 1985, the movie follows five high school students from different cliques who bond during detention. Fans can purchase advance tickets for the screenings through Fandango. (Story URL)

Former Miss Universe contestant Kseniya Alexandrova tragically passed away after an elk crashed through her car windshield in Russia. The incident resulted in severe brain injuries for Alexandrova, who ultimately succumbed to complications on August 12th. Alexandrova, a model and psychologist, had represented Russia in the Miss Universe pageant in 2017. (Story URL)

Tristan Rogers, known for his role as Robert Scorpio on General Hospital, has died at the age of 79 after battling lung cancer. Rogers’ character was a pivotal figure in the show’s success during the early 1980s, alongside other iconic characters. Despite his extensive TV and film credits, his role on General Hospital remained one of the most memorable of his long career. (Story URL)

Drake Bell, known for his role in Drake & Josh, has filed documents to proceed with his divorce from Janet Von Schmeling. She initially filed in 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. She also requested legal and physical custody of their child along with spousal support. Bell’s manager said both are focused on their son’s well-being as they conclude the legal process. (Story URL)

OnlyFans personality Lil Tay, 18, recently shared controversial views on women working traditional jobs. “If you’re over the age of 25 and you’re still working a 9 to 5, you are a failure” she said Saturday in an Instagram video. “Like, by then you should’ve already made your bag.” Lil Tay also mentioned being estranged from her family and dismissed the value of education. (Story URL)

David Fincher is directing the sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, because Tarantino believes Fincher is the only one capable of doing justice to his work. “I think David Fincher is the best director. I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors,” Tarantino said. He appreciates Fincher’s “seriousness” towards his writing. (Story URL)