Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday in style, traveling to Siena, Italy to fulfill her long-held dream of watching the historic Palio horse race. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, former soccer player Akeem Morris, and her daughters Mercy and Lourdes for the trip. She was treated to a large pink Labubu birthday cake featuring the words “Happy birthday Madudu” (Story URL)

South Park’s Season 27 episodes will now air on a bi-weekly schedule, a departure from its previous weekly format. It’s not entirely clear why the decision was made. Following last night’s episode “Sickofancy,” Episode 4 is set to premiere on September 3rd, with Episode 5 following on September 17th. All episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the next day. (Story URL)

Kirsten Dunst is eyeing a role in the potential sequel to the hit 2025 video game movie Minecraft. In an interview with Town & Country, she revealed her two young sons enjoyed the first Minecraft movie, currently the top-grossing film of 2025. She joked that her main goal is simply to make a movie “where I don’t lose money” — a nod to the financial realities of the industry. (Story URL)

MTV and Paramount+ have officially renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for new seasons. The drag competition series will continue with Drag Race Season 18 and All Stars Season 11, accompanied by new episodes of the Untucked after-show. Drag Race Season 18 will air on MTV, following a successful Season 17. All Stars Season 11 will stream on Paramount+ (Story URL)

Quentin Tarantino disclosed his favorite movie from his repertoire during an interview. He says that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood holds a special place for him, while considering Inglourious Basterds his best work. He also dubbed Kill Bill as “the ultimate Quentin movie.” Tarantino also shared that he abandoned his project The Movie Critic, because audiences wouldn’t be interested. (Story URL)

Rosie O’Donnell harshly criticized Jay Leno after watching the Netflix documentary Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser. In an Instagram post, she called Leno a “mean a**hole” while sharing a photo of former Biggest Loser contestant Tracey Yukich. The doc revealed that during Yukich’s spot on The Tonight Show in 2009, Leno read aloud the death threats she’d received. (Story URL)

Paris Hilton’s new animated kids’ series Paris & Pups is set to debut next month on YouTube. The series, created for children ages 5-8, will launch with four episodes on September 23, followed by weekly releases. Inspired by Hilton and her real-life pets, Paris & Pups follows 12-year-old Paris Star and her five fabulous pups who live in the penthouse of The Fabuluxe Hotel. (Story URL)

The cast of Dawson’s Creek will reunite for a one-night-only charity event. The live reading of the show’s 1998 pilot episode will take place September 22nd in New York City to benefit F Cancer and support cast member James Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023. He’ll be joined by Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and more. (Story URL)