Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Peacock’s new series, The Paper, a spinoff loosely connected to The Office, will now release all 10 episodes on September 4th, switching from its initial plan of a weekly rollout. The series follows passionate journalist (Domhnall Gleeson) as the new editor-in-chief of an Ohio newspaper as he navigates the crumbling industry. (Story URL)

Karen Gillan has been cast in the upcoming remake of the 1980s cult classic, Highlander, joining Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Marisa Abela. Directed by Chad Stahelski (John Wick) for Amazon MGM, the action fantasy film is set for a theatrical release with principal photography starting in September. (Story URL)

Macaulay Culkin is embarking on a tour to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Home Alone. The tour will feature a film viewing and Culkin sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the iconic holiday movie. The tour will include eight dates in San Jose, Oakland, San Diego, Austin, Grand Prairie, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Atlantic City. (Story URL)

Hulk Hogan’s death may be connected to medical malpractice. Police sources in Florida told TMZ that an occupational therapist present at Hogan’s home when he stopped breathing suspected malpractice. They alleged that a surgeon had severed Hogan’s phrenic nerve during a medical procedure, impacting his ability to breathe. (Story URL)

Apple TV+ has raised its monthly subscription fee by $3, now totaling $12.99. The price hike affects new subscribers immediately, while existing customers will experience the change after 30 days from their current billing cycle. However, the annual $99 fee for Apple TV+ and the monthly cost of the Apple One bundle remain unchanged. (Story URL)

Marc Maron is concluding his popular podcast, WTF with Marc Maron, after over 1,000 episodes, but the show’s legacy will continue in the form of a graphic novel titled WTF is a Podcast. It will cover the period from 2004 to 2025, showcasing Maron’s journey from the cancellation of his previous webcast to the success of WTF. (Story URL)

Ricky Schroder, known for his roles in Silver Spoons and NYPD Blue, has tied the knot with theater actress Julie Trammel. The couple exchanged vows on July 9th in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Photos shared on social media show the newlyweds beaming in wedding attire on a beach. The couple announced their engagement in July 2024. (Story URL)