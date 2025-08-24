Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Harrison Ford sought Jay Leno’s help to create a custom 3D-printed toilet seat after struggling to find a replacement for his discontinued one. Despite not having contacted Leno in over a decade, Ford remembered Leno’s 3D printer and reached out for assistance. “He embraced the project in a way that I thought I never could have imagined,” Ford said in an NPR interview. (Story URL)

Loni Anderson’s cause of death has been confirmed as metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, an extremely rare and aggressive form of uterine cancer. Anderson, best known for her role in WKRP in Cincinnati, passed away at the age of 79, with no other contributing factors listed in her death. Her remains were cremated, and she was laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Story URL)

David Ketchum, the actor famous for portraying Agent 13 on the classic sitcom Get Smart, has died at the age of 97. His death was confirmed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. Ketchum’s career included writing episodes for popular shows like MacGyver, The Love Boat, and Full House. He also made appearances on various iconic sitcoms throughout the years. (Story URL)

Blade Runner 2099, the limited series follow-up to Blade Runner 2049, will debut on Prime Video in 2026. The series, starring Michelle Yeoh, was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes but is now in post-production. The cast includes Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, and others. Silka Luisa serves as showrunner, while Jonathan van Tulleken directs. (Story URL)

MGM+ has officially renewed the horror/thriller series The Institute for a second season. Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, the show has garnered positive reception. The renewal comes just before the first season finale on August 24th. The Institute follows a group of children with special abilities who undergo sinister experiments at a mysterious institution. (Story URL)

Jerry Adler, the actor best known for his role as Hesh Rabkin on all six seasons of The Sopranos, has died at the age of 96. Adler, initially a Broadway producer and manager, transitioned to acting in his sixties. He also appeared in shows like Rescue Me and The Good Wife, as well as in films such as Manhattan Murder Mystery and A Most Violent Year. (Story URL)

Showtime has decided to cancel the planned second season of the Dexter prequel, Original Sin. The show, set in 1990s Miami, featured Patrick Gibson as a younger version of the titular serial killer and Christian Slater as his police detective father Harry. Meanwhile, the sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection is currently airing its first season on Showtime and Paramount+. (Story URL)

Erik and Lyle Menendez both had their recent parole requests denied by the California Parole Board panel. The decision is pending finalization after the review process, with Gov. Gavin Newsom likely to defer to the CPB. This marks a setback in the brothers’ efforts to be released from prison, where they are serving 50 years to life for the 1989 murder of their parents. (Story URL)