Entertainment Tidbits

Annette Bening has been cast in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff focusing on characters Beth and Rip. The acclaimed actress will play the role of Beulah Jackson, the head of a major ranch in Texas. The series will also feature Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Finn Little. The spinoff continues the story of Beth and Rip after the events of the Yellowstone series finale. (Story URL)

Woody Allen has denied claims that his appearance at a Moscow film festival was “whitewashing” Russian atrocities in Ukraine, despite condemnation from Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs. Allen acknowledged the conflict in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s wrongdoing, but stated he does not believe “cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help.” (Story URL)

John Leguizamo reflected on the “humiliating” experience of a minor role he took in the 1991 film Regarding Henry, in which he was credited as “Liquor Store Gunman.” The Emmy winner felt he was “perpetuating negative Latino images” by playing the gun-wielding robber who shoots the film’s protagonist, played by Harrison Ford. (Story URL)

Baltimore comedian Reginald “Reggie” Carroll passed away after being shot in Southaven, Mississippi. The suspect has been taken into custody and charged with his murder. Carroll, known for his stand-up comedy and appearances in various shows, was transferred to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. (Story URL)

Gilmore Girls will mark its 25th anniversary with a new documentary titled Searching For Stars Hollow is in the works, featuring interviews with cast members including Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, and Chad Michael Murray. The directors have already shot over 100 hours of footage. An exact release date has not been announced. (Story URL)

Devon Walker is departing from Saturday Night Live after 3 seasons. In an Instagram post, Walker reflected on his time with the show, acknowledging that is was rewarding but “sometimes it was toxic as hell.” Walker likened his job on SNL to “a bunch of little marriages,” noting that “some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting.” (Story URL)