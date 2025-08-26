Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Howard Shore’s acclaimed soundtracks for The Lord Of The Rings films will be released individually on vinyl after the limited 6-LP set sold out in May. The iconic music played a significant role in the success of Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, which garnered numerous awards and accolades. Fans can expect the vinyl editions for each film to be available starting October 3rd. (Story URL)

The View will return for his 29th Season on September 8th, with hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin all returning. In a promo, the hosts teased the upcoming season, emphasizing the unpredictability of the show. The View traditionally takes summers off and returns with new seasons in the fall. (Story URL)

Netflix has announced the premiere dates for the second season of Ms. Rachel and the iconic Sesame Street. Ms. Rachel will debut its new season on September 1st, while Sesame Street will make its Netflix debut on November 10th, featuring a re-imagined 56th season and 90 hours of previous episodes. The show will also continue to be available on PBS. (Story URL)

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has been sentenced to four days in jail for pleading guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI in Tennessee. Cutler reached a deal with prosecutors, leading to the dismissal of a weapon possession charge he was facing. Cutler was also fined $350 and placed on one year of supervised probation. The incident occurred in October 2024. (Story URL)

Hulu and Onyx Collective have officially renewed the comedy series Deli Boys for a second season. The show, which premiered in March, will see Fred Armisen joining the cast as a series regular alongside Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan. The series follows two Pakistani American brothers who delve into their father’s criminal past after losing everything. (Story URL)

Emma Heming Willis provided a health update on her husband, Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia two years ago. In an interview for the TV special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, she said his physical health remains strong, the disease has impacted his communication. The interview will air on ABC, Hulu and Disney+. (Story URL)

Netflix has secured a new series featuring Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser, created by Nic Pizzolatto. Plot details are limited, but McConaughey and Hauser play brothers. The series marks a reunion for McConaughey and Pizzolatto after their successful collaboration on True Detective. Additionally, McConaughey will star in an upcoming film scripted by Pizzolatto. (Story URL)