Entertainment Tidbits

John Malkovich has been cast as a series regular in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy series Bad Monkey. He will star alongside Vince Vaughn, who is also the executive producer. The series is based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel and follows the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) as he investigates a murder case in Florida. Malkovich will portray the head of a criminal organization. (Story URL)

Emil Wakim, a cast member of Saturday Night Live, has announced his departure after one season on the show. Joining the NBC late-night sketch series for its 50th season in 2024, Wakim revealed on social media that it was not his decision to leave, but expressed gratitude for the experience. Wakim’s exit coincides with other SNL departures, including Devon Walker. (Story URL)

Pedro Pascal is in discussions to take on the lead role in director Todd Haynes‘ upcoming gay romance movie De Noche. This news comes after Joaquin Phoenix abruptly exited the project just days before filming was scheduled to start in Guadalajara, Mexico last August. The film, set in the 1930s, will also feature Danny Ramirez in a co-starring role. (Story URL)

Brooke Hogan visited her father Hulk Hogan’s body at a Florida funeral home amid uncertainties surrounding his death. The 71-year-old wrestler passed away at his Florida residence on July 24th, with initial reports citing a heart attack as the cause. However, Florida police suggested medical malpractice could have played a role. Autopsy results were not disclosed. (Story URL)

NBC has renewed Jimmy Fallon’s game show, Password, for a third season. The show, hosted by Fallon and Keke Palmer, features contestants competing for a $25,000 bonus prize. Each episode sees Fallon teaming up with a contestant to guess a secret password with the help of one-word clues. The second season premiered in March 2024 and reached over 32 million viewers. (Story URL)

Prince Jackson, the eldest child of the late Michael Jackson, revealed his engagement to college sweetheart Molly Schirmang after nearly eight years of dating. The 28-year-old shared the news on Instagram, expressing excitement for their future together. The couple met in 2017 while Jackson was pursuing a business administration degree at Loyola Marymount University. (Story URL)

John Williams, the composer known for iconic film soundtracks like Star Wars and Jurassic Park, expressed his disdain for film music in a recent interview. “I never liked film music very much,” he told a biographer, adding: “Film music, however good it can be – and it usually isn’t, other than maybe an eight-minute stretch here and there … I just think the music isn’t there. (Story URL)