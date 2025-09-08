Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson and BamBam will perform in Vatican City on September 13th, joining Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli for the live event, Grace For The World. The concert will air live from St. Peter’s Square on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live. Other artists include Karol G, John Legend, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, and Angelique Kidjo. (Story URL)

Acorn TV has ordered a second season of Irish Blood, the hit mystery drama led and produced by Alicia Silverstone. The renewal came as the series released its Season 1 finale. Set in Ireland, the six-episode debut became Acorn TV’s top-performing series, ranking No. 1 in both viewership and subscriber growth. It also earned a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Story URL)

Ryan Reynolds will tour eight U.S. and Canadian cities to promote John Candy: I Like Me, directed by Colin Hanks. The tour follows the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and precedes its Prime Video debut on October 10th. Each stop will feature screenings and live discussions with Candy’s family, friends, and surprise guests. (Story URL)

Kelley Wolf has entered a rehabilitation program while going through her divorce from actor Scott Wolf. The 48-year-old Real World: New Orleans alum confirmed her plans in court after facing three misdemeanor charges. She said she expects to stay for one month. Kelley and Scott announced their separation in June after 21 years of marriage. (Story URL)

Netflix has ordered a second season of Leanne, the multi-camera comedy starring comedian Leanne Morgan. The series premiered July 31st with 16 episodes and spent two weeks in Netflix’s global top 10. Nielsen reported U.S. viewers streamed 1.34 billion minutes during its first two weeks. The series also features Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, and more. (Story URL)

YouTube’s debut exclusive NFL broadcast on September 5th averaged more than 17.3 million viewers worldwide. The Chiefs faced the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, with the Chargers winning 27-21. The match-up drew 16.2 million average viewers in the U.S. and 1.1 million internationally. The livestream reached audiences in over 230 countries. (Story URL)

Debby Ryan and musician Josh Dun have announced they are expecting their first child. Ryan, 32, and Dun, 37, shared the news Saturday in a joint Instagram post featuring photos of her baby bump, a sonogram, and baby shoes. The couple captioned the post, “Dun&dun +one.” Many of their famous friends quickly celebrated the announcement on social media. (Story URL)

Michael Caine is preparing to return to acting at age 92 for a sequel to The Last Witch Hunter. The project will again star Caine’s good friend, Vin Diesel, and is moving quickly. Caine is expected to reprise his role as Dolan, the priest who aided Diesel’s character Kaulder in the 2015 film. The sequel would be his first film since announcing retirement in 2023. (Story URL)