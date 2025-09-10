Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Survivor is the most-watched series among this year’s Emmy nominees, according to new Nielsen data. The reality competition show logged 462.4 million viewing hours during the eligibility period, more than double any other contender. Among other nominees, The White Lotus led drama with 210.7 million hours. Abbott Elementary topped comedy at 184.1 million. (Story URL)

WeightWatchers selected Queen Latifah as the first spokesperson for its new menopause care platform. The company released “WeightWatchers for Menopause” ads featuring Latifah with music from Nelly sampling Chuck Brown’s “Bustin’ Loose.” WW described the program as offering medical guidance, nutrition plans, lifestyle support, and community resources. (Story URL)

Jimmy Kimmel will host Selena Gomez’s third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit on October 29th in Los Angeles. The event will also feature a performance by The Marías. This marks the fifth anniversary of the Rare Impact Fund, which supports youth mental health. Since its launch in 2020, the fund has raised more than $20 million, reaching 2.2 million people each year. (Story URL)

David Letterman’s early NBC years are returning to TV through his streaming channel, Letterman TV. The 24-hour channel on Samsung TV Plus will now feature more than 1,800 episodes of Late Night with David Letterman. The channel launched in 2024 as a home for Letterman’s CBS archives. Now, for the first time, it will combine both his NBC and CBS legacies. (Story URL)

Prime Video has officially ordered a second season of Benito Skinner’s comedy series Overcompensating. The college-set series follows Benny, a closeted former football player, and Carmen, a determined outsider, as they navigate friendships, hookups, and identity. Season 1 premiered in May with a cast including Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, and Adam DiMarco. (Story URL)

Polly Holliday, the actress who played the wisecracking waitress Flo on the CBS sitcom Alice, died Tuesday at her Manhattan home. She was 88. Holliday starred in the first four seasons of Alice, earning three Emmy nominations and two Golden Globes. CBS later launched her spinoff, Flo, which ran two seasons. She got a Tony nomination in 1990 for Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. (Story URL)

Court records confirm that Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick, is the only beneficiary of the late wrestler’s estate. Hogan died of a heart attack on July 24. He left behind nearly $5 million. Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, is not included, a decision she previously requested. His wife at the time of death, Sky Daily, is listed as surviving spouse. Nick stated his father updated his will several times. (Story URL)

Author SenLinYu has signed a movie deal worth more than $3 million for their novel Alchemised, among the largest deals ever for film rights to a book. SenLinYu first gained attention with the 2023 fan fiction Manacled. That story reimagined the Harry Potter world with a darker ending. Alchemised follows Helena Marino, an alchemist stripped of her memories and powers. (Story URL)