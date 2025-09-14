Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Daniel Day-Lewis says he never meant to retire from acting, despite his 2017 announcement. “I never intended to retire, really,” he told Rolling Stone. “I just stopped doing that particular type of work so I could do some other work.” Day-Lewis is returning with Anemone, directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis. It opens in limited release October 3rd before expanding October 10th. (Story URL)

Nintendo has confirmed the next Mario film will be titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 3, 2026. Chris Pratt will reprise his role as Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. Additional casting will be revealed later. (Story URL)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed he cried while proposing to Taylor Swift. “I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” Kelce told FOX Sports. He added that he looks forward to spending his life with Swift. “She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man,” he said. The couple announced their engagement on August 26th. (Story URL)

Ice Cube’s role in the sci-fi thriller War Of The Worlds was filmed under strict conditions. “We shot it in 15 days, and it was during the pandemic,” he said. “So the director wasn’t in there. None of the actors was in there. This was the only way we could really shoot the movie.” The project, which critics panned as awful, took 5 years to reach audiences because Universal sold it to Amazon. (Story URL)

Sean Astin has been elected president of SAG-AFTRA, succeeding Fran Drescher after her four-year term. Astin, known for roles in Rudy, The Goonies and The Lord of the Rings, won with 79% of the vote. He praised members for their trust, saying, “Now is a time for optimism and creativity.” He follows in the footsteps of his mother, Patty Duke, who led the Screen Actors Guild in the 1980s. (Story URL)

Paramount has spoken out against a growing boycott of Israeli film institutions, following a pledge signed by more than 3,900 entertainment professionals. The company said it opposes efforts to silence filmmakers based on nationality. The boycott pledge, launched Monday by Film Workers for Palestine, accuses Israeli institutions of complicity in “genocide and apartheid.” (Story URL)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled over 100,000 Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges due to fire and burn hazards. The recall affects 4-liter models in pink, white, aqua and hot pink, plus 10-liter models in pink and white, manufactured before August 2024. At least 27 reports documented the fridges overheating and catching fire, though no injuries occurred. (Story URL)