Entertainment Tidbits

MGM+ in the U.S. and the BBC in the UK have acquired a new four-part adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities. The limited series will star Kit Harington, François Civil, and Mirren Mack. The story is set in London in 1782, where a woman learns her long-lost father may still be alive. Producers describe the drama as a mix of romance, political conflict, and sacrifice. (Story URL)

Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama Tulsa King has been officially renewed for a fourth season. The announcement comes as Season 3 prepares to debut Sunday on Paramount+. A synopsis for the upcoming season says, “In Season 3, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies — and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet. (Story URL)

Universal Pictures has set August 6, 2027, as the release date for a new Miami Vice film directed by Joseph Kosinski (F1). The project will be shot for IMAX and is described as exploring the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami. It draws inspiration from the pilot and first season of the original NBC series. Casting is underway, and production is scheduled to begin next year. (Story URL)

Former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer has confirmed he and wife Ariel have separated, three years after his affair became public. The announcement came during the first episode of his new podcast, Rock Bottom, where Ariel joined him to discuss the split. She said she has “absolutely not” forgiven him, saying, “How can you forgive somebody for lying to you? For cheating on you?” (Story URL)

Apple TV+ has confirmed a fifth season of The Morning Show, renewing the drama one day before its season 4 debut on Wednesday. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will continue both starring and producing. The show, inspired by Brian Stelter’s 2013 book, has won four Emmy Awards and earned 27 nominations. (Story URL)

Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen quietly became parents to their second child earlier this year. Keough, 36, and Smith-Petersen, 34, already share a 3-year-old daughter named Tupelo. Keough is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Keough and Smith-Petersen met in 2012 and married in 2015. (Story URL)

Disney World has confirmed the death of Gino, a 44-year-old western lowland gorilla who lived at Animal Kingdom since its 1998 opening. Gino fathered 14 offspring during his 27 years at the Florida theme park. Dr. Mark Penning, vice president of Disney’s Animals, Science, and Environment division, called Gino a symbol of conservation and a beloved figure for guests and staff. (Story URL)