Entertainment Tidbits

Paramount confirmed the voice cast for The Angry Birds Movie 3, set to hit theaters December 23, 2026. YouTube star MrBeast, and content creator Salish Matter will join Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad as Chuck, Rachel Bloom as Silver, and Danny McBride as Bomb. Additional voices include Keke Palmer, Emma Myers, Tim Robinson, and Lily James. (Story URL)

Jessica Chastain and Ben Stiller will star in a new Apple TV+ limited series titled The Off Weeks. Both actors will also serve as executive producers on the project. The story centers on a divorced writing professor who struggles to balance his career and personal relationships during the weeks he has custody of his children. (Story URL)

NFL player Stefon Diggs has responded to a paternity lawsuit. The Patriots star asked for genetic testing after Aileen Lopera claimed he fathered her daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, born April 2nd. Diggs, 31, said he is uncertain he is the child’s father but requested joint custody if DNA results confirm paternity. Diggs and Cardi B are also expecting. (Story URL)

Seth Rogen and Kate Berlant will appear as guest stars in Season 2 of Erin Foster’s Netflix comedy Nobody Wants This. The new season continues the story of Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, and Noah, portrayed by Adam Brody. The pair are now fully committed to blending their lives, though their differences remain a challenge. (Story URL)

Jimmy Fallon canceled his scheduled appearance at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in New York City on Wednesday night, hours after ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its lineup. Fallon had been set to join a marketing executive to discuss NBC’s On Brand, a competition series featuring marketing professionals. (Story URL)

Daredevil: Born Again has been officially renewed for a third season on Disney+. Production with stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio is set to begin in early 2026. The show becomes the first live-action Marvel series to reach a third season. The show launched in March with a large cast, including returning characters from the show’s Netflix run. (Story URL)