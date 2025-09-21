Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Christopher Nolan has been elected president of the Directors Guild Of America. The Oscar-winning filmmaker, who ran unopposed, now leads the 19,500-member union representing directors, assistant directors, production managers, and stage managers. “To be elected President of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honors of my career,” Nolan said. (Story URL)

Jessie Cave was excluded from a recent Harry Potter fan convention because she launched an OnlyFans account. Organizers told her it was a “family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.” Cave said the decision surprised her, noting many actors at conventions have filmed sex scenes or nudity. She stressed her page focuses on “hair sounds” and is “not a sexual one.” (Story URL)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been fined $200 by the WNBA for a social media post criticizing officiating. Clark, sidelined with a groin injury since July 15th, remains active on the bench supporting her teammates during the playoffs. After a video showed Lexie Hull hitting a buzzer-beater in Game 2, Clark wrote “Elite bench mob” and added, “Refs couldn’t stop us.” (Story URL)

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have ended their relationship after two years together. The couple confirmed the split Friday in a joint statement saying, “It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways.” The acclaimed Beetlejuice director and the Spectre actress first went public in October 2023. (Story URL)

Steve Harvey says he ended his stand-up career partly due to cancel culture. “My participation was to get away from it because the cancel culture started becoming everywhere. Comedy is too hard to do right now,” he told The Pivot Podcast. Harvey noted he left stand-up around 2012 or 2015 after more than 30 years. He said performing on weekends left little time for family. (Story URL)

A Jonas Brothers concert in Portland was briefly interrupted Saturday when part of the stage caught fire. The incident happened at the Moda Center during the group’s 20th anniversary tour stop. Video shared online showed flames on an upper platform, but none of the brothers were nearby. Staff quickly put out the fire, and the show continued without delay. The cause is unclear. (Story URL)

Reese Witherspoon spoke with The New York Times about how younger viewers no longer attend movies the way past generations did. “Kids don’t go to the movies. Usually, people are seeing one movie a year in the theaters with their kids. You’ve got to go where the audience is… Attention spans are shifting. The way we make movies is going to change radically in the next two to three years.” (Story URL)