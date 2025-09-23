Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Apple TV+ has delayed Jessica Chastain thriller The Savant just three days before its planned September 26th premiere. No new release date was announced. The series stars Chastain as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to stop domestic extremists. “We’re on the verge of serious violence,” her character warns in the trailer. (Story URL)

James Van Der Beek, who is undergoing treatment for colorectal cancer, appeared via video message during Monday’s Dawson’s Creek reunion in New York. The actor, a father of six, had planned to attend the F Cancer fundraiser with Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams but withdrew due to a stomach virus. Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in to read his role. (Story URL)

Sean Penn revealed on The Tonight Show that he once boxed regularly with music legend Bob Dylan. He explained that Dylan was interested in boxing and began sparring at Penn’s home gym. He recalled Dylan arriving early each morning for about a month, often with his dog pack in tow. “There wasn’t a lot of conversation… and we’d spar,” Penn added. (Story URL)

Screenwriter Alex O’Keefe, known for his work on FX’s The Bear, was handcuffed and escorted off a New York commuter train last Thursday following a passenger complaint. O’Keefe, who is Black, said on Instagram that an “old white woman” objected to how he was sitting and reported him to the conductor. O’Keefe told EW: “Sitting while Black is not illegal.” He plans legal action. (Story URL)

Nicolas Cage and director Simon West, who worked together on Con Air, are teaming up again for a new World War II drama titled Fortitude. Filming began earlier this month in London. The movie is based on true events and follows British intelligence officers who devised a plan to deceive Nazi forces during the war. The cast features Michael Sheen, Lukas Haas, and Ben Kingsley. (Story URL)

Emma Watson, known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, told a podcast she left acting due to the demands of promotion. “A bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work.” Watson said she misses performing but not the pressure. “I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying,” she noted. (Story URL)

Disney will raise subscription fees for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Select in the U.S. starting October 21st. Disney+ with ads will increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. The ad-free Disney+ Premium plan will rise from $15.99 to $18.99. Hulu with ads will also climb from $9.99 to $11.99, while Hulu’s ad-free option stays at $18.99. The company raised prices the last 3 years. (Story URL)