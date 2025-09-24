Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

At the Emmys, host Nate Bargatze pledged $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club and joked that any winners’ speeches over 45 seconds would subtract $1,000 per second, while shorter speeches would add the same amount. He thought the major studios would cover the costs, but when the pot ran out Bargatze ended up contributing $250,000 himself, while CBS added the original $100,000. (Story URL)

Leonardo DiCaprio made his first-ever podcast appearance on Travis & Jason Kelce’s New Heights, joined by co-star Benicio del Toro, to promote their new action film, One Battle After Another. The popular podcast from the NFL superstar brothers has recently featured big names like Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Ferrell, and Shaquille O’Neal. (Story URL)

June Squibb, 95, will host Oxygen’s upcoming true crime series Killer Grannies, set to debut later this year. An exact premiere date has not been confirmed. Each episode will examine cases where grandmothers turned into unexpected killers. Stories will unfold through archival footage, selective recreations, cinematic visuals, and interviews with investigators, prosecutors, friends, and family. (Story URL)

Jessica Chastain spoke out after Apple TV+ delayed the premiere of her new series The Savant. The show, where Chastain plays an undercover investigator targeting online hate groups, was originally set to debut September 26th. But Apple postponed the launch after “careful consideration.” Chastain said she respects Apple but disagrees with the decision, pointing to rising violence in the U.S. (Story URL)

Stephen King’s novella Rat is being adapted for the screen, with Mexican filmmaker Isaac Ezban directing. The story, first published in King’s 2020 collection If It Bleeds, follows writer Drew Larson. Struggling with failed novels, he retreats to a cabin in Maine, where isolation, illness, and a mysterious visitor push him toward a dangerous bargain. Ezban called King his “favorite writer.” (Story URL)

Louis C.K. says he felt a sense of freedom after sexual misconduct allegations against him became public in 2017. Five women accused him of misconduct at the time, and he later admitted their claims were true. Speaking on Theo Von’s podcast, C.K. explained that carrying his hidden behavior had been “real hell.” He described the fallout as painful but ultimately a turning point. (Story URL)