Entertainment Tidbits

Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine will narrate the audiobook for Gone Before Goodbye, Witherspoon’s first novel co-written with bestselling author Harlan Coben. Witherspoon voices lead character Maggie McCabe, while Pine plays her husband, Marc. The story follows Maggie, a former Army combat surgeon who accepts a secretive medical assignment for a powerful figure overseas. (Story URL)

Finneas is engaged to actress and YouTuber Claudia Sulewski. The couple shared the news Wednesday on Instagram with a series of photos and videos. In the post, Sulewski displayed her diamond engagement ring, while the caption read, “Forever and ever 9.22.” Finneas, who is also known as the brother of singer Billie Eilish, has built a successful career as a songwriter and producer. (Story URL)

Violet Affleck, the 19‑year‑old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, addressed the UN about long COVID. During her speech in New York, Violet urged support for mask mandates and clean air policies, warning that ignoring the virus threatens young people’s future. Violet, a Yale student and youth advocate, has spoken against school mask bans and shared her own post‑viral health challenges. (Story URL)

Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato are reuniting for a new podcast revisiting the ABC series Ugly Betty. Their show, Viva Betty: An Ugly Betty Rewatch, premieres Thursday, October 2nd, just after the series’ 19th anniversary. The weekly program will feature cast and crew guests, including America Ferrera, Tony Plana, Vanessa Williams, Judith Light, Becki Newton, and Michael Urie. (Story URL)

Disney is being sued after blocking an ad campaign that used the public domain 1928 version of Mickey Mouse from Steamboat Willie. Law firm Morgan & Morgan filed the case in Florida federal court, asking a judge to confirm its commercial does not violate Disney’s rights. Disney argues that while the film entered the public domain in 2024, its trademarks and later character versions remain protected. (Story URL)

Carnie Wilson is recovering after being hospitalized with complications from her lap-band removal surgery. The 57-year-old shared on Instagram Wednesday that she is now home. “I had my lap-band surgery. It was a great success. Thank you Dr. Billy. But I had some swelling in the legs that kept getting worse,” Wilson said. She returned to the hospital due to high blood pressure. (Story URL)