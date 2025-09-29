Entertainment Tidbits

Taylor Swift will be the featured guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, October 8th. NBC says she will be the only guest that evening, calling the special episode a “Tay/Kover.” The booking follows Swift’s scheduled visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6. Her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, arrives October 3. (Story URL)
Paramount+ will begin streaming The Naked Gun reboot today in the U.S. and Canada. Liam Neeson stars as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s original character. The film marks the fourth entry in the comedy franchise and features Neeson leading Police Squad against new threats. Released August 1st, the film has surpassed $100 million worldwide. (Story URL)
Bill Murray will headline a new golf series titled Off Course (working title) for Paramount+ and the BBC. The six-part program follows the actor on a road trip across Ireland’s most scenic courses. He will be joined by writer and longtime golfing partner Tom Coyne, with stops in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. (Story URL)
Michelle Pfeiffer announced that she is now a grandmother. The actress shared the news on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. Pfeiffer revealed that she and her husband, producer David E. Kelley, welcomed their first grandchild last year. Pfeiffer added, “I’ve been very quiet about it and it is— it’s heaven. It’s ridiculous.” (Story URL)
The singers behind Netflix’s hit film KPop Demon Hunters will give their first live TV performance on October 7. Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will appear on The Tonight Show to perform the song “Golden” and join Fallon for an interview. The three artists provide the singing voices for what is Netflix’s most-watched film, surpassing 325 million views. (Story URL)
Bette Midler has signed on to star in Warner Bros.’ upcoming comedy Cut Off, joining Jonah Hill and Kristen Wiig. Hill co-wrote the script with Ezra Woods and will also direct the project. The film follows wealthy siblings, played by Hill and Wiig, who are suddenly cut off financially by their parents. Midler is set to portray the family matriarch. (Story URL)
Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, are expecting their third child. They revealed the news Sunday in New York at the Broadway revival of Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Culkin posed with his hand on Charton’s baby bump during photos. The pair are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Kinsey Sioux and 4-year-old son Wilder Wolf. (Story URL)
Superman reached 13 million views in its first 10 days on HBO Max. The film, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, premiered on the platform September 19th. It marks HBO Max’s strongest movie debut since Barbie began streaming in 2023. The film earned more than $600 million worldwide on a $225 million budget. (Story URL)