Entertainment Tidbits

Michelle Pfeiffer announced that she is now a grandmother. The actress shared the news on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. Pfeiffer revealed that she and her husband, producer David E. Kelley, welcomed their first grandchild last year. Pfeiffer added, “I’ve been very quiet about it and it is— it’s heaven. It’s ridiculous.” (Story URL)

The singers behind Netflix’s hit film KPop Demon Hunters will give their first live TV performance on October 7. Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will appear on The Tonight Show to perform the song “Golden” and join Fallon for an interview. The three artists provide the singing voices for what is Netflix’s most-watched film, surpassing 325 million views. (Story URL)

Bette Midler has signed on to star in Warner Bros.’ upcoming comedy Cut Off, joining Jonah Hill and Kristen Wiig. Hill co-wrote the script with Ezra Woods and will also direct the project. The film follows wealthy siblings, played by Hill and Wiig, who are suddenly cut off financially by their parents. Midler is set to portray the family matriarch. (Story URL)

Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, are expecting their third child. They revealed the news Sunday in New York at the Broadway revival of Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Culkin posed with his hand on Charton’s baby bump during photos. The pair are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Kinsey Sioux and 4-year-old son Wilder Wolf. (Story URL)

Superman reached 13 million views in its first 10 days on HBO Max. The film, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, premiered on the platform September 19th. It marks HBO Max’s strongest movie debut since Barbie began streaming in 2023. The film earned more than $600 million worldwide on a $225 million budget. (Story URL)