Entertainment Tidbits

The hit Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon is headed to Broadway. A stage adaptation will begin previews at New York’s Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2026, with opening night set for April 20. The limited run is scheduled through September 6th. Producer Lorne Michaels called the show “a love letter to the Golden Age of movie musicals.” (Story URL)

Peacock confirmed that Jurassic World Rebirth will begin streaming on the platform October 30th. The film first opened in theaters July 2nd, earning $91.5 million domestically and reaching $867 million worldwide. Scarlett Johansson leads the cast as Zora Bennett, a covert operative guiding a medical team to collect dinosaur samples. (Story URL)

Tubi will simulcast this year’s Thanksgiving Day NFL game alongside Fox Sports. The matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 27. The game will air on Fox stations and stream free on Tubi. This marks another major live sports test for Tubi, following its Super Bowl LIX stream. (Story URL)

The CW has unveiled six original romance movies inspired by Harlequin novels. Each film will air on weekend nights at 8 p.m. EDT, beginning November 16th and running through December 20th. The movies feature stars including Katherine McNamara, Danielle Panabaker, Amber Riley, Emeraude Toubia and many more. (Story URL)

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has begun serving his four-day jail sentence in Tennessee. Multiple outlets reported that the 42-year-old entered Williamson County Jail on Monday and is expected to remain there until Friday. Cutler was arrested in October 2024 after his truck rear-ended another vehicle while he was driving drunk. (Story URL)

Tom Holland recently corrected a reporter who mistakenly called Zendaya his “girlfriend” during a panel discussion. The Spider-Man actor, 29, laughed before replying, “fiancée,” as shown in a fan-shared clip. Reports surfaced in January that Holland and Zendaya became engaged over the holidays. No date has been announced. (Story URL)

Progresso is adding a smoky twist to personal care with a limited-edition Pitmaster Deodorant. The product was announced Tuesday in celebration of the brand’s new Pitmaster BBQ-inspired soups. The deodorant, designed to smell like smoke and charcoal, is packaged with a can of Pitmaster BBQ-Style Grilled Chicken & Fire Roasted Corn Soup. (Story URL)