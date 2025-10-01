Entertainment Tidbits

Apple TV+ will remain the exclusive home of Peanuts until 2030 under a new five-year extension. Current Apple originals include Camp Snoopy, Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10. The deal covers the classic specials and adds new series, specials, and a new animated feature film now in production. (Story URL)
Tyler Perry will star in and direct Why Did I Get Married Again?, a Netflix sequel to his 2007 comedy Why Did I Get Married?. Taraji P. Henson joins the cast alongside Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, and many more. The story reunites the couples as Marcus and Angela’s daughter prepares for her wedding. Perry wrote the script. (Story URL)
Peacock has announced the premiere date for Season 19 of Married At First Sight, its first on the streaming platform. The long-running dating series, previously on Lifetime, will debut October 23rd with a four-episode premiere. Season 19 takes place in Austin, Texas, where singles marry strangers, honeymoon, and live together for eight weeks before deciding their future. (Story URL)
Paramount+ has confirmed a third season of the spy action/drama series Lioness. The renewal comes almost a year after Season 2 premiered in October 2024. Reports had previously suggested the series would return, but the streamer had not made an official statement until now. The show features Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, and others. (Story URL)
Colorado authorities are re-examining the 2005 death of writer Hunter S Thompson, following a request from his widow. Thompson, 67, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Woody Creek, near Aspen, in February 2005. Officials are conducting a “case review” of the original findings, but stressed the review is not based on new evidence. (Story URL)
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is set to adapt Bob Mehr’s book Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements for film. Wolfhard will co-write the screenplay with his father, Eric Wolfhard. The 2016 biography is considered the definitive account of the Minneapolis punk band. The Replacements, who helped shape alternative rock but were also known for turmoil. (Story URL)
Nikki Glaser will debut her next stand-up special on Hulu in 2026 after a competitive bidding process. The one-hour event follows her role as the first female solo host of the Golden Globe Awards and her standout set during Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. The special will be filmed later this month in Glaser’s hometown of St. Louis over two nights. (Story URL)
Jane Fonda has relaunched the Committee for the First Amendment, a group first created by her father, Henry Fonda, in 1947. The original committee opposed government crackdowns on free expression during the McCarthy era. Nearly 600 entertainers, including Whoopi Goldberg, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Barbra Streisand, signed the declaration. (Story URL)