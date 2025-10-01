Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Apple TV+ will remain the exclusive home of Peanuts until 2030 under a new five-year extension. Current Apple originals include Camp Snoopy, Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10. The deal covers the classic specials and adds new series, specials, and a new animated feature film now in production. (Story URL)

Tyler Perry will star in and direct Why Did I Get Married Again?, a Netflix sequel to his 2007 comedy Why Did I Get Married?. Taraji P. Henson joins the cast alongside Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, and many more. The story reunites the couples as Marcus and Angela’s daughter prepares for her wedding. Perry wrote the script. (Story URL)

Peacock has announced the premiere date for Season 19 of Married At First Sight, its first on the streaming platform. The long-running dating series, previously on Lifetime, will debut October 23rd with a four-episode premiere. Season 19 takes place in Austin, Texas, where singles marry strangers, honeymoon, and live together for eight weeks before deciding their future. (Story URL)

Paramount+ has confirmed a third season of the spy action/drama series Lioness. The renewal comes almost a year after Season 2 premiered in October 2024. Reports had previously suggested the series would return, but the streamer had not made an official statement until now. The show features Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, and others. (Story URL)