Entertainment Tidbits

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was released from a Tennessee jail earlier than expected following a DUI conviction. TMZ reported that records show Cutler left Williamson County Jail on Wednesday night. Cutler began the four-day sentence on Monday. The reason for his early release has not been confirmed. He was arrested in October 2024 after rear-ending another vehicle. (Story URL)

Joshua Allen, winner of season four of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 36. Allen passed away Tuesday at a hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. His family requested “privacy and prayers” while declining to share the cause of death. At 18, he won the Fox competition and its $250,000 prize. He later returned as an All-Star and performed in Step Up 3D and Footloose. (Story URL)

The Season 27 finale of Big Brother attracted 4.3 million viewers on CBS Sunday night. That marked the show’s largest audience in more than three years, since a Season 24 episode reached 4.5 million viewers on September 18, 2022. The finale also outperformed last year’s closer by 33%, which drew 3.2 million viewers. Nielsen data shows Season 27 was strong overall. (Story URL)

NBC is celebrating the 25th season of Law & Order with a themed pop-up diner in New York City. The “Dun Dun Diner” will open October 3–5 at Rockefeller Center, recreating a detective-style hangout. Visitors can enjoy diner classics while exploring décor inspired by the 27th Precinct and characters like Olivia Benson. Limited-edition merchandise will also be available. (Story URL)

Netflix and the BBC have ordered two seasons of a new Peaky Blinders sequel series from creator Steven Knight. The story is set in 1953 Britain and follows a new generation of the Shelby family. Each season will include six one-hour episodes. Cillian Murphy, star of the original series, will serve as an executive producer. The cast has not yet been announced. (Story URL)

The Chi will wrap after its upcoming eighth season, series creator Lena Waithe confirmed. The Showtime drama, set on Chicago’s South Side, first premiered in 2018 and became the network’s longest-running Black scripted drama in 2024. Season 7 broke streaming records with two million viewers across platforms. Production for the final season begins in 2026. (Story URL)