Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are living apart after almost 28 years of marriage. Their rep confirmed the couple is “taking a break from their marriage” and that “there are no legal proceedings at this time.” Loughlin, known for Full House and Fuller House, married the fashion designer in November 1997. They share two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli. (Story URL)

FOX has canceled the animated comedy The Great North after five seasons. The voice cast included Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Megan Mullally, and Alanis Morissette. “We’re so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren and the amazing cast and crew put into The Great North,” said Michael Thorn, president of FOX TV. All five seasons of the series remain streaming on Hulu. (Story URL)

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, best known for her role in HBO’s Vice Principals, died October 3rd at age 52. A cause of death has not been released. Gregory began her career in Chicago theater before moving into film and television. Her credits include I Think I Love My Wife, Devious Maids, Better Call Saul, Grey’s Anatomy, and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. (Story URL)

HBO has added 7 recurring guest stars to the third and final season of The Comeback, including John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, and more. Production is underway for a 2026 premiere on HBO and HBO Max. Created by Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who also stars, the mockumentary follows Valerie Cherish, a ’90s sitcom actress seeking a career revival. (Story URL)

Stephen King is the most frequently banned author in U.S. schools, according to PEN America’s new report. The group recorded 206 bans of King’s books, including Carrie and The Stand. The report tracked more than 6,800 book removals for the 2024–2025 school year, mostly in Florida, Texas, and Tennessee. Bans often target works with LGBTQ+ themes, race, or sexual violence. (Story URL)

Ike Turner Jr., the son of Tina and Ike Turner, has died at age 67 in Los Angeles. Tina’s niece, Jacqueline Bullock, told TMZ on October 5th that he died from kidney failure after years of severe heart problems. Bullock said his death came one day after his birthday. In a statement, Bullock described Ike Jr. as more like a brother, recalling his early love for music. (Story URL)

Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway will star in Alone At Dawn, a true-life war drama directed by Ron Howard for Amazon MGM. Based on the 2019 book by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz, the story follows Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman, portrayed by Driver, and the intelligence officer who later fought to earn him the Medal of Honor, played by Hathaway. (Story URL)