Entertainment Tidbits

More than 1,000 props, costumes, and set pieces from The Walking Dead are going up for auction, featuring items such as Daryl Dixon’s dirt bike and the Walker King’s animatronic body. Heritage Auctions said the event is “one of the most thrilling” they’ve hosted. The series ran for 11 seasons and inspired several spinoffs, including Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. (Story URL)

Peacock will release a new documentary about Saturday Night Live writer Jim Downey on Oct. 17. The hour-long film, titled Downey Wrote That, explores his sketches, comedic style, and lasting impact as the show’s longest-serving writer. Downey joined SNL in 1976 and contributed across 30 seasons, earning five Emmy Awards, including one for the recent 50th anniversary special. (Story URL)

Paramount+ has ordered the legal drama Discretion, starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, straight to series. The eight-episode show is based on Chandler Baker’s short story of the same name and begins production in 2026. Fanning plays Lenny, a summer associate at a top Dallas law firm who uncovers NDAs hiding a dark secret and clashes with her mentor, Sharon, played by Kidman. (Story URL)

Prime Video has renewed Ballard for a second season, continuing the expansion of its Bosch universe. The series stars Maggie Q as LAPD Detective Renée Ballard and premiered in July. Based on Michael Connelly’s novels, Ballard follows the detective as she leads the LAPD’s cold case unit. The first season spent five weeks in Nielsen’s top 10, drawing about 3.29 billion viewing minutes. (Story URL)

Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California, has recalled two of its well-known bundt cakes because of undeclared wheat and milk. The affected products include the White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake and the Carrot Bundt Cake. The White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake, often called the “Tom Cruise Cake,” gained fame as the actor’s annual holiday gift to friends and celebrities. (Story URL)

Prince Harry experienced two close encounters with a known stalker during his recent visit to London. The unnamed woman, believed to have mental health issues, approached him twice while he attended public events. The incidents occurred months after Harry lost his appeal for government-funded U.K. security, which he says is vital for his family’s safety. (Story URL)

John C. Reilly has announced plans for a 2027 concert tour to mark 20 years of Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Reilly said he will perform as Dewey Cox with his band, The Hard Walkers. He recalled a similar eight-city tour in 2007, noting it was arranged during the 2007–08 Writers Strike. Reilly added that Jack White has shown interest in re-releasing the film’s original soundtrack on vinyl. (Story URL)