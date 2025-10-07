Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Matt Dillon will portray Frank Stallone Sr., father of Sylvester Stallone, in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming I Play Rocky. The film, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone. Frank Stallone Sr. emigrated from Italy as a teen and built a career running barber shops, salons, and beauty schools along the East Coast. Sly has described his father as “Rambo in reality.” (Story URL)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story drew 12.2 million views in its first three days on Netflix, placing second on the English-language TV chart for the week. The crime anthology from Ryan Murphy nearly matched the 12.3 million debut of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which had a four-day opening in 2024. Mae Martin’s mystery series Wayward led the chart with 14.1 million views. (Story URL)

Warner Bros. will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with a worldwide theatrical re-release. The 2001 film began one of the most successful franchises in history. The anniversary campaign will feature a new logo inspired by the silvery glow of a Patronus. It will appear across new and existing merchandise, retail events, and digital and live promotions. (Story URL)

Conor McGregor has accepted an 18-month suspension from UFC competition for violating the organization’s Anti-Doping Policy. UFC officials announced Tuesday that the former two-division champion became ineligible after missing three attempted biological sample collections in 2024. His suspension began September 20, 2024, and ends March 20, 2026. McGregor last fought in July 2021. (Story URL)

George Clooney says his family enjoys a “much better life” living on his farm in France, away from Hollywood’s spotlight. The 64-year-old Oscar winner told Esquire that he once “worried about raising” his and wife Amal’s 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, “in the culture of Hollywood.” Clooney said staying in Los Angeles would have meant his children “were never going to get a fair shake at life.” (Story URL)

Denise Richards testified in court on October 7th, alleging that her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, caused her “at least three concussions.” Richards, 54, described one event where Phypers allegedly “slammed me up against the concrete wall,” and another where he “was squeezing my head so hard” that it “felt like he was crushing my skull.” Phypers, 53, has denied all abuse claims. (Story URL)