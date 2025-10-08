Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Paramount+ renewed Dexter: Resurrection for a second season, keeping Michael C. Hall in his iconic role as the serial killer Dexter Morgan. In a YouTube video, Hall thanked fans and said, “There’s more to come. The writers room is assembling now, and details will be forthcoming … the story continues.” The show premiered in July and drew big ratings. (Story URL)

Apple TV+ has renewed its period drama The Buccaneers for a third season. The series, inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel, tells the story of young American women who disrupt London’s social scene in the 1870s. A press release says, “In Season 3, our Buccaneers are fighting back. And they’re doing it together.” (Story URL)

MGM+ has acquired the mystery thriller series Vanished, starring Kaley Cuoco. Shot on location in Marseille and Paris, the thriller stars Cuoco as woman plunged into a web of intrigue and danger during a vacation to Paris when her husband (played by Sam Claflin) suddenly disappears from a train. She ends up discovering “shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew.” (Story URL)

Jeremy Strong will star in and executive produce 9/12, a Paramount+ limited series about the legal fight for 9/11 first responders. The project centers on a decade-long case that sought nearly $1 billion in compensation for responders who became seriously ill. Strong portrays a class action lawyer who challenges powerful institutions while uncovering politics, greed, and corruption. (Story URL)

Smashing Pumpkins have teamed up with Erewhon to release a new smoothie called the “OG Goth.” The launch marks the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1995 double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. A portion of sales will benefit the Concussion Legacy Foundation. The smoothie sells for $19.79 and is available only at Erewhon stores through November 8th. (Story URL)

A new documentary about Earth, Wind & Fire, directed by Questlove, will premiere on HBO in 2026. Questlove first announced the project in 2024, focusing on the band founded by Maurice White. The film explores the group’s legacy, cultural influence, and musical achievements, featuring exclusive access to their visual, audio, and written archives. It has the full support of the band. (Story URL)

A new report shows that women represent 52% of U.S. gamers, while 22% are age 65 or older. The study surveyed 24,216 active gamers aged 16-65 in 21 countries. Globally, 51% of gamers identified as male and 48% as female. The study found gaming helps reduce stress, improve problem-solving, and strengthen social connections, with 76% reporting cognitive benefits from play. (Story URL)