Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Matlock actor David Del Rio has been fired from the CBS legal drama following an internal investigation into a sexual assault allegation. The alleged incident took place on September 26 and involved fellow cast member Leah Lewis. The show will pause for a planned hiatus next week after completing the first half of Season 2. Writers are revising scripts to remove Del Rio’s character. (Story URL)

The Parents Television Council, the infamous conservative media watchdog, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Founded in 1995, the group gained national attention for campaigns against sex, profanity, and violence on television. The PTC became widely known for its feud with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, who once described the group as “like getting hate mail from Hitler.” (Story URL)

The Television Academy responded to Seth Rogen’s claim that he has been “blacklisted” from presenting at the Emmys after criticizing the 2021 venue, which he described as a “hermetically sealed tent” during “the thick of COVID.” An Academy rep congratulated Rogen on his “multiple Emmy wins this past September” and said they “look forward to seeing him in the audience at many ceremonies to come.” (Story URL)

Turning Point USA announced it will host an “All American Halftime Show” on Sunday, February 8th, alongside the Super Bowl. The conservative advocacy group, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, said the event will likely stream online. The announcement follows criticism from some Republicans over the NFL’s decision to feature Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. (Story URL)

Radio City Music Hall will soon feature Sphere Immersive Sound, the advanced audio system from Las Vegas’s Sphere. MSG Entertainment is investing $7 million in the upgrade, which will debut during this year’s “Christmas Spectacular” starring the Radio City Rockettes. The system will be available for all events starting in January. MSG plans to expand it to other venues worldwide. (Story URL)

AmazonMGM has scheduled its documentary about First Lady Melania Trump for theatrical release on January 30, 2026. The film will open exclusively in U.S. theaters and select international markets before later streaming on Prime Video. Directed by Brett Ratner, the project marks his first film since allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment. The feature will be followed by a three-part docuseries. (Story URL)