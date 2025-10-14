Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Eminem is set to become a grandfather again. His oldest daughter, Alaina Scott, announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Matt Moeller, are expecting their first child. Eminem became a grandfather for the first time earlier this year when Hailie Jade and her husband, Evan McClintock, welcomed their son, Elliot Marshall, on March 14th. (Story URL)

Diane Keaton’s cause of death still hasn’t been released, but sources told People that her health declined very quickly in her final months. One friend said, “She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.” The source added that her family kept her illness private, and even longtime friends were unaware of its severity. (Story URL)

Ross Duffer revealed the runtimes for the first four episodes of Netflix’s final season of Stranger Things. The premiere, “The Crawl,” runs one hour and eight minutes. Episode 2 lasts 54 minutes, Episode 3, “The Turnbow Trap,” is one hour and six minutes, and Episode 4, “Sorcerer,” runs one hour and 23 minutes. Rumors had claimed every episode would exceed 90 minutes. (Story URL)

Netflix has announced that season four of Bridgerton will premiere in two parts this winter. Part 1 arrives on January 29, followed by Part 2 on February 26. Each part will feature four episodes. The new season centers on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), who resists marriage despite his brothers’ happiness until he meets a mysterious woman at a ball. (Story URL)

The NBA is resuming full control of NBA TV and the NBA App after 17 years under Turner Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery management. The league announced new programming that will launch for the 2025–2026 season. A new flagship show, The Association, will feature MJ Acosta-Ruiz, David Fizdale, Rudy Gay, Chris Haynes, and John Wall. (Story URL)

Tom Green announced that he married Amanda Nelson in an autumn ceremony on Saturday. “So happy to share that Amanda and I got married yesterday!” Green wrote on Instagram. “It was an incredible day filled with love, laughter, and celebration.” He thanked family and friends for joining the event and shared photos of the couple surrounded by fall scenery. (Story URL)

Broadway musicians have voted to authorize a strike as negotiations continue with the Broadway League over a new contract. Results released Sunday show 98% of union members supported the move. The vote signals unity but does not guarantee a strike. Talks are ongoing this week, and both sides may bring in a mediator. Musicians have worked without a contract since August 31. (Story URL)