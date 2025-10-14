Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Drew Struzan, the celebrated movie poster artist behind many Hollywood classics, has died at 78 after living with Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Struzan was known for his bold, detailed artwork for films including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Back to the Future, The Empire Strikes Back, The Goonies, The Thing, and more. Steven Spielberg once called him “my favorite movie artist.” (Story URL)

The Supreme Court has declined to hear Alex Jones’ appeal, leaving intact a $1.4 billion defamation judgment against him. The Infowars host was found liable for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by crisis actors. Jones filed for bankruptcy in 2022 and faces separate appeals, including a $49 million defamation judgment in Texas. (Story URL)

Hilaria Baldwin says online harassment caused her early exit from season 34 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. The 41-year-old, who danced with Gleb Savchenko, told followers during an October 12th Instagram Live, “I did get bullied off the show. I did, that’s for sure.” Baldwin said negative online comments have followed her throughout her time on the show. (Story URL)

The creator of Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters says the film should not be turned into live action. Released on August 23rd, the movie follows global pop stars who secretly fight demons. Director Maggie Kang told the BBC she opposes a live-action version, saying, “There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation.” (Story URL)

Kal Penn will debut as a podcast host with Here We Go Again, launching October 21st. Each week, Penn and expert guests will explore why history repeats itself by connecting current issues to past events. Topics will include the New Space Race, Secession Movements, Infrastructure Collapses, and more. Guests will include Bill Nye, Ed Helms, Stacey Abrams, Pete Buttigieg, and Lilly Singh. (Story URL)

Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter will debut her first stand-up comedy special on Hulu in 2026. Walter directed the project herself, which will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. The show joins Hulu’s Hularious-branded comedy lineup alongside Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, Zarna Garg and Ilana Glazer. Walter began her career in stand-up. (Story URL)

YouTube creators Dan Howell and Phil Lester have confirmed they’ve been a couple for 15 years. Both described their relationship as imperfect but strong, joking they’ve been “attached at the hip 24/7.” Now open about their partnership, the duo—who each came out in 2019—plan to keep creating content while focusing on comedy rather than couples videos. (Story URL)