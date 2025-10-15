Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Diane Keaton’s family has confirmed the Oscar-winning actress died of pneumonia on October 11th at age 79 in California. The family requested donations to local food banks or animal shelters in her memory, noting “She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community.” (Story URL)

Former Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have announced their engagement, three years after their relationship led to their exit from ABC. The pair, colleagues at ABC since 2014, faced intense scrutiny after their relationship became public in 2022. They later finalized divorces, moved in together, and hinted at marriage earlier this year. (Story URL)

Kim Kardashian says raising her four children with ex-husband Kanye West has not been easy. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 44-year-old said “It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him.” Kardashian denied claims she keeps the kids from Ye, but sometimes suggests safer arrangements if situations feel “really super unhealthy.” (Story URL)

A new Disney+ documentary will explore James Cameron’s process behind creating the Avatar movies. Fire & Water: Making The Avatar Films premieres November 7th as a two-part series featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. The documentary examines the making of 2022’s Avatar: The Way Of Water and previews the upcoming Avatar: Fire & Ash. (Story URL)

Blac Chyna, now using her birth name Angela White, is drawing attention after tagging Rob Kardashian in an Instagram post. It showed her in an all-white outfit beside a Ferrari, captioned, “This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial.” Kardashian liked the post, prompting speculation about their relationship. But TMZ reports the two are not romantically involved. (Story URL)

The estates of Jimmy Stewart, Judy Garland, Rosa Parks, and other late icons will now be protected from AI misuse. Loti AI, a company specializing in deepfake detection, announced a partnership with CMG Worldwide to safeguard celebrity likenesses. The agreement gives CMG ongoing monitoring and removal tools to stop unauthorized digital recreations of its clients. (Story URL)

Kate McKinnon has joined the cast of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty. The Saturday Night Live alum will appear as a recurring guest star in season three, based on Rick Riordan’s novel The Titan’s Curse. In the story, Aphrodite meets Percy Jackson, played by Walker Scobell, to help understand love’s power. (Story URL)