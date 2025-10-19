Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Aziz Ansari says he still hopes to complete Being Mortal, the film halted in 2022 after an internal complaint against Bill Murray. “At some point, it’d be great to finish it,” Ansari told EW. Searchlight Pictures suspended production after investigating claims that Murray had kissed and “straddled” a female staffer. Murray said he believed the act was playful but called the outcome “a great disappointment.” (Story URL)

Jennifer Lawrence shared a surprising story about Robert Pattinson stopping by her home after finishing work nearby, asking, “You have any food? I’m so hungry.” Lawrence panicked because her fridge was empty and only discarded food remained. While Pattinson used the bathroom, she pulled leftovers from the trash and served them. Her friends were shocked, but Pattinson ate the food without realizing. (Story URL)

Bette Midler says the script for Hocus Pocus 3 is finished and producers are now handling production details. Speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Midler said, “Well, you know, they sent a script. And a lot of it was brilliant.” She added, “So, I got very excited. And now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things.” (Story URL)

Director Michael Mann says artificial intelligence could help age and de-age actors in his upcoming film Heat 2, the sequel to his 1995 crime drama. “I don’t experiment with technology gratuitously,” Mann told Deadline. “If I have a dramatic or aesthetic need for it, then I go deep into what I need.” The film follows Val Kilmer’s character after the original’s ending and flash back to 1988. (Story URL)

Debbie Harry has named Florence Pugh as her dream choice to portray her in a potential biopic. The Blondie singer told The Sunday Times, “If it were somebody like Florence Pugh, I would be in heaven. I just think she’s a great actor and she could do anything.” Pugh, who has earned an Oscar nomination, has also previously said that she’d love to play Harry. (Story URL)

An eight-member federal jury unanimously ruled Friday against 9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar in his lawsuit claiming Disney-owned 20th Television fired him for religious reasons over COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Dunbar sued in 2022, alleging the company failed to accommodate his beliefs in the Congregation of Universal Wisdom, which opposes vaccines. (Story URL)