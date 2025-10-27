Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Wedding Crashers will return to theaters for its 20th anniversary on December 4 and 11. The anniversary edition includes 10 minutes of deleted scenes first seen on the 2006 home release. The 2005 film stars Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as friends who crash wedding receptions. The cast also features Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Bradley Cooper, Isla Fisher, and Jane Seymour. (Story URL)

Austin Butler is in early negotiations to star in Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice reboot. If confirmed, Butler would play James “Sonny” Crockett opposite Michael B. Jordan as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs. The roles were originally portrayed by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas in the 1980s TV series, and later by Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx in the 2006 film directed by Michael Mann. (Story URL)

Francis Ford Coppola will be auctioning seven luxury watches to recover part of his $120 million investment in Megalopolis. The 2024 film earned only $14.4 million at the box office. Phillips auction house in New York City will handle the sale on December 6th and 7th. The centerpiece is the F.P. Journe FCC Prototype, which could sell for about $1 million on its own. (Story URL)

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made their first public appearance as a couple in Paris. The two were seen holding hands while leaving the Crazy Horse cabaret on Saturday, celebrating Perry’s 41st birthday. Earlier this month, Perry and Trudeau were photographed kissing on a yacht in Santa Barbara, California. They first sparked dating rumors in July. (Story URL)

Fans have launched a campaign urging Disney to revive Steven Soderbergh and Adam Driver’s project The Hunt For Ben Solo. Soderbergh wrote on Bluesky that he “did not enjoy lying about the existence” of the film but kept it secret until now. He added that Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy told him Disney had never before turned down a completed script. (Story URL)

The Jim Henson Company is celebrating its 70th anniversary by auctioning more than 400 items from its archives. Highlights include Miss Piggy’s lavender heels from The Great Muppet Caper (estimated $7,000–$9,000), Baby Kermit’s rocking chair ($2,000–$3,000), and the Crystal of Truth prop from The Dark Crystal ($20,000–$30,000). The auction takes place November 25th. (Story URL)