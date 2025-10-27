Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Paramount’s top television creator, Taylor Sheridan, will depart for NBCUniversal under a new long-term film and TV agreement. The five-year overall deal begins January 1, 2029, following the end of Sheridan’s Paramount contract in 2028. For now, Sheridan will continue delivering his many hit series such as Mayor of Kingstown, Landman, Lioness, and Tulsa King. (Story URL)

Demi Moore said that Tom Cruise seemed “quite embarrassed” by her pregnancy while they rehearsed for the 1992 film A Few Good Men. Moore was 8 months along with daughter Scout when she practiced lines with Cruise and director Rob Reiner. “I think Tom was quite embarrassed,” Moore said. “I actually felt okay about it… but I could tell he felt that it was a bit awkward.” (Story URL)

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas have canceled their planned Dancing With The Stars fan giveaway after being ordered to stop. The pair had announced on TikTok that they would give two fans tickets, flights, and hotel stays for the October 28th Halloween live show. The decision came from ABC and BBC. Leavitt said they still hope to “think of something else” to thank supporters. (Story URL)

MSNBC will officially change its name to MS NOW on November 15. The rebrand comes as the cable-news network prepares to separate from NBCUniversal and join a new publicly traded company called Versant. MS NOW has expanded its own reporting team, hiring from The Washington Post, NBC News, Politico, and Bloomberg. The network also partnered with Sky News. (Story URL)

Quentin Tarantino has returned from acting retirement to appear in Jamie Adams’ upcoming film Only What We Carry, alongside Simon Pegg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sofia Boutella, Liam Hellmann, and Lizzy McAlpine. The movie was filmed over six days in Deauville, France, in September on a small budget with improvised scenes. It’s not clear when the film will be released. (Story URL)

John Dickerson will leave CBS News at year’s end, ending his co-anchoring role on CBS Evening News with Maurice DuBois. His exit comes amid uncertainty about the program’s future and broader shifts within the network. His departure follows newsroom restructuring under new editor in chief Bari Weiss and planned layoffs at Paramount Skydance, which recently acquired CBS. (Story URL)