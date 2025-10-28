Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their first child, daughter Alma Grace. Baptista gave birth Saturday afternoon in Massachusetts. The baby will carry both parents’ last names. The couple married in September 2023 during a private ceremony on Cape Cod after confirming their relationship earlier that year. The couple met in Europe, and friends said it was “love at first sight.” (Story URL)

Peacock will begin streaming Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale on November 7th. The film, released in theaters on September 12th, marks the third and final installment of the Downton Abbey movie series. It earned $100 million worldwide and received strong support from longtime fans of the franchise. All six seasons of the original series and the films are available on Peacock. (Story URL)

Kelsey Grammer has become a father of eight after welcoming a new son, Christopher, with his wife Kayte Walsh. The 70-year-old Frasier star shared on a podcast: “We just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids. It was like three days ago. Christopher has just joined the family.” Grammer and Walsh, married since 2011, also share daughter Faith and sons Gabriel and James. (Story URL)

The cast of the 1980s Fox sitcom Married… With Children will reunite for a live benefit supporting Race To Erase MS. Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino will all appear at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre on Jan. 28, 2026. The event, titled “An Evening with The Bundys,” will feature behind-the-scenes stories and memories from the show’s 11-season run. (Story URL)

Disney+ has ended its global partnership with the BBC for Doctor Who, which made the platform the show’s international home. The BBC confirmed the series will continue, with a new Christmas special set for 2026. BBC drama director Lindsay Salt thanked Disney+ “for being terrific global partners and collaborators” and said the network remains “fully committed to Doctor Who. (Story URL)

Hulu has renewed Only Murders In The Building for a sixth season, with production and story moving to London. The announcement came the same day the Season 5 finale was released. The series features Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, three residents of the Arconia who host a true-crime podcast while solving murders connect to their building. (Story URL)

The trailer for Frontier Crucible, a Western thriller starring Armie Hammer, has been released, marking his first film since 2021. Hammer stepped away from acting after multiple women accused him of sexual assault, including rape and physical abuse. The LAPD investigated but filed no charges. Frontier Crucible follows a man who must deliver medical supplies through dangerous territory. (Story URL)